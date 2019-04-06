KYLE

Feedback sought

on city spending

The city of Kyle 2019 community survey is open, and officials are seeking feedback to help the City Council make decisions and prioritize city spending.

In addition to helping the city by providing relevant data, those who complete the survey before April 25 will be entered into a drawing to win one of four family four-packs to the Kyle Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival.

To take the survey: cityofkyle.com/survey.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Gamez named principal

at Dripping Springs High

The Dripping Springs school district’s board of trustees has unanimously approved Angela Gamez as the next principal of Dripping Springs High School.

She will start her duties when Principal Joe Burns retires following this school year.

Gamez is currently an assistant principal at the school, a position she has held since August 2016. In her current role, she is the instructional supervisor for English, science and languages other than English; handles student discipline for a third of the student body; builds the master schedule; and oversees the campus advanced placement, gifted and talented, and English language learners programs.

Previously, she spent one year as the high school's instructional facilitator, working closely with teachers through coaching and coordination of professional development.

LAKEWAY

Library to host

panel for seniors

A panel for seniors on aging will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing.

Four local doctors will share aging insights and answer questions at a panel hosted by Lake Travis Senior Services.

For information, call 512-263-2885.

LAKEWAY

'Wildfire Ready Workday'

postponed until May 11

The Lakeway Wildfire Ready Workday has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather and will take place in May instead of Saturday.

Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. May 11 at the greenspace next to 224 Sailmaster St., and will work in an area of the Hamilton greenbelt. Bring work gloves and wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and sturdy closed-toe shoes suitable for hiking. Sunscreen, insect repellent, hats and safety glasses are recommended.

Beverages and fruit will be provided. A pizza lunch for all volunteers will take place after.

Children and teens will need a waiver signed by a parent, available at lakeway-tx.gov/wildfireevents.

BEE CAVE

Fly your kite Sunday

at Central Park

The Mighty Kite Flight will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Bee Cave Central Park, 13676 Bee Cave Parkway.

The first 300 attendees will receive a free kite. The free event will include live music, food vendors and over 25 local business booths.

LAKEWAY

Kite flying event

Sunday at City Park

Come Fly A Kite Day will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lakeway City Park, 502 Hurst Creek Road.

Attendees should bring a kite, or children can build and decorate one at the kite building station. Prizes awarded for youngest and oldest flyer, largest and smallest kite, longest tail, and best home-built kite, not built from a kit.

Treats and drinks will be available for sale.





BASTROP

Home and garden show

postponed until April 13

The Colony Homeowners Association home and garden show has been postponed and will now take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13.

The show, originally scheduled for April 6, was postponed due to expected bad weather. It will still be at the Colony Amenity Center Complex, 368 Stephen F. Austin Blvd.

Vendors will include landscaping/irrigation companies, pool experts, electricians, flooring, plumbers, painters, septic, tree experts, construction, handyman services, extermination, maid services, solar and realtors.

Breakout sessions will include summer energy tips, septic, irrigation and purchasing/selling a home.

— American-Statesman staff