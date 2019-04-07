AUSTIN

Registration is open

for city swim lessons

Registration is open for the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department's Aquatic Division swim lessons.

Swim lessons are offered at 20 sites throughout the city. Sessions meet Mondays through Fridays for two weeks with the exception of each facility’s weekly non-programming day, or as otherwise noted. An age-appropriate class curriculum is designed to cover skills in a logical progression for optimal development.

Session fees are $57 for residents and $66 for nonresidents.

To register: austintexas.gov/parksonline.

EAST AUSTIN

Volunteers sought

for Latinitas event

Latinitas will host the Party for Chica Power from 2:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 27 and is seeking volunteers to help with setup, cleanup and general event assistance. The fundraiser will be at the Center for Social Innovation, Springdale General, 1023 Springdale Road.

Volunteers helping to set up will assist with decor, games and registration from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Event assistance volunteers will work from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and check in guests, manage games and monitor the auction. Clean-up volunteers will manage games, close the live auction and help tear down the event space.

For more information and to register: bit.ly/2FzOgjW.

PFLUGERVILLE

Job fair takes place

Tuesday at Typhoon Texas

The Greater Pflugerville Job Fair will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 18500 Texas 130.

Multiple Pflugerville-area organizations and city departments will be present at the fair, including Accent Food Services, Eagle Office Products, the Pflugerville school district, the Pflugerville Police Department, Signature Smiles Pflugerville, Spare Time Texas, Target, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance and Waste Connections. The public is encouraged to bring their résumés and learn about job opportunities in and around Pflugerville.

Register as a participating employer for $50 at pfchamber.com.

ROUND ROCK

'Adulting 101 for Teens'

set for Tuesday at library

The Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St., will host a session in its Adulting 101 for Teens series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The library will present “Writing a Winning College Essay” for ages 12-18. Collegewise counselor Liz Pack will address what admissions officers look for in great college essays and offer suggestions for finding and sharing the best stories.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Tax assessor offices

to close a day this week

The Williamson County tax assessor-collector’s offices will be closed Tuesday through Thursday on a rotating schedule for training.

The Round Rock tax office, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., will be closed Tuesday; the Georgetown tax office, 904 S. Main St., will be closed Wednesday; and the Cedar Park tax office, 350 Discovery Blvd., and Taylor tax office, 412 Vance St., will be closed Thursday.

For more information: 512-943-1601; wilco.org/tax.

GEORGETOWN

Presentation Wednesday

on Festival of the Arts

The Williamson Museum will sponsor a presentation on the Georgetown Festival of the Arts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wildfire Restaurant, 812 S. Austin Ave.

Ellsworth Peterson will present at this edition of the Salon, one of the museum’s monthly talks that promote discussion of diverse topics in an informal community setting. Peterson will speak on “Beethoven in Georgetown: the Festival of the Arts,” focusing on this year’s festival, which will celebrate the works of Beethoven. The festival will run May 24-June 2.

Admission is free for the presentation with refreshments available for purchase before and after the formal presentation.

GEORGETOWN

Gardeners to discuss

lawn, garden success

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offices, 3151 SE Inner Loop.

Mike Serant, owner and manager of MicroLife Biological Fertilizers, will speak about natural and sustainable practices to achieve lawn and garden success. A social hour will take place before the presentation.

For more information: 512-943-3300; txmg.org/williamson.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran of Phil Parmer of Sunrise Beach turned 100 on Saturday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff