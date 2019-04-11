Thursday forecast for Austin: So, it's actually going to be nice out today?

We only ask because, you know, Texas has a way of jerking us around — one day it's too hot and suddenly the next it's too cold. But the National Weather Service forecast calls for sunshine in Austin on Thursday with a high temperature around 85 degrees.

The high is pretty seasonable, too. Normally on this day in Austin, temperatures peak at around 79 degrees, according to the weather service's climate data. We're advising you get outside while temperatures are still bearable, unlike Wednesday when temperatures recorded at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hit 93 degrees, tying a record high set in 1963.

In the afternoon, forecasters said critical fire weather conditions were possible west of Interstate 35 because high winds and dry air could make it easier for brush fires to spread.

Not feeling the sun? Just wait for nighttime when temperatures drop to a cool low of 51 degrees. Skies will be clear at night.

A weekend cold front will deliver rain on Saturday and gusty winds for a few days after, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny with a high near 82. Increasing clouds at night with a 50% chance of rain after 1 a.m. and a low around 64.

Saturday: High near 81 with an 80% chance of rain. Southeast wind blowing 10 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 48. Northwest wind blowing 15 to 20 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 72. Northwest wind blowing 15 to 20 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph. Clear at night with a low around 51.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 79 and south wind will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20 percent chance of rain and a low around 69.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 86.