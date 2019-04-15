HAYS COUNTY

County sets new voting precincts

Hays County Commissioners recently approved changes to voting precincts that have grown to include more than 5,000 registered voters.

“A voting precinct that has grown to more than 5,000 registered voters must be split up so that there are fewer than 5,000 in each precinct,” said Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson. “We must review the precincts in March and April of every odd-numbered year and redraw voting precinct boundaries so that the new precincts are in effect for November elections.”

Anderson noted that the changes are not related to legislative redistricting, which looks at general population changes to redraw congressional, county and local jurisdiction lines. Voters who find themselves in new voting precincts may see changes to their polling places, and political parties may need to hold additional caucuses.

View maps of the new precincts at bit.ly/2WOFAMo.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Texas Tribune to host community talk

The Texas Tribune will host another session in its community conversation series at 9 a.m. Monday at the Sententia Vera Cultural Hub, 4002 U.S. 290.

The talk will focus on the future of public education, featuring discussion about school finance, the importance of early childhood education, accountability, teacher preparation, social and emotional learning, demographic issues and the high school-to-college pipeline.

RSVP online at info@SententiaVera.com.

BUDA

Main Street Sip & Stroll tickets on sale

Tickets are available for the Main Street Sip & Stroll, which will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 10 along Main Street.

The event will be presented by the Buda Downtown Merchants Group and the Buda Main Street Program. A total of 350 tickets will be available.

This year’s theme is “Kentucky Derby,” and ticket holders will receive a commemorative glass, downtown tote and transportation. The event will highlight 16 of Buda’s locally owned shops and spaces on Main Street and include live entertainment.

Tickets cost $30 for this 21-and-older event. Buy tickets at budasipandstroll.com.

SMITHVILLE

Candidate forum set for Tuesday

The city of Smithville will host a candidate forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Smithville Recreation Center, 106 Royston St.

The event will feature candidates running for Smithville City Council. The election will be May 4.

LOCKHART

Workshop to offer tips on watering

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension will hold a workshop through its Health Lawns, Healthy Water program from 1 to 5 p.m. April 18 at Lockhart State Park, 2012 State Park Road.

The program emphasizes protecting water quality by reducing runoff through rainwater capture, and it provides information about ecologically appropriate quantities and the proper timing of watering residential lawns.

The workshop is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/2KjbYFv.

— American-Statesman staff