The Easter holiday is a time of colored eggs filled with confetti or candy. Organizations in Jim Wells and Duval Counties are preparing for their annual celebrations.

On Saturday, April 13, the City of Premont hosted their Easter celebrations for the community. There was food, games and Easter egg hunts for the children and the elderly in the community.

Jim Wells County

April 18

Healthy Horizons Homecare and Hospice, LLC will have an Easter egg hunt at 5:30 p.m. at 1006 East 6th Street for children between the ages of 2 and 12. There will be food, drinks and a bike giveaway. April 19

An Easter egg hunt will be hosted by the Alice High School baseball family for children ages 3 to 10. The event will be from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. at the Alice HS baseball complex. There will also be refreshments and special appearances by the Easter bunny, and Charlie and CJ Coyote. Children are asked to bring their own baskets. April 20

El Buen Pastor, located at 291 Farm-to-Market 1554 in Alice, will host an East Fest from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. There will be free food, games, prizes and worship. VFW post 8621 will have their annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. for children up to the age of 11. The VFW is located at 2300 North Texas Boulevard. There will be an egg hunt and prizes. Duval County

April 19

The San Diego Family Worship Center will have an Easter egg hunt for the community at the Plaza Alcala in San Diego. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. Kids are urged to bring their own basket. A movie will be shown at the event. The youth will perform a skit, their will be moon jumps, a train ride and the Easter bunny will make a special appearance.