25 years ago:
MARIN, Calif. - The daughter of U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, said her White House wedding to Hillary Rodham Clinton's brother in June is "going to be a kick."
50 years ago:
John R. Brooks was promoted to be tax assessor-collector for the City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Independent School District Tuesday night.
75 years ago:
The West and South added delegate strength to the Dewey-for-president movement yesterday as Republican leaders narrowed the list of possibilities for keynoter of their 1944 national convention.
100 years ago:
W.C. Edwards, who answered the call of his country and went to France to put the kaiser down, is back in Lubbock, having received his discharge at Camp Bowie last Thursday.