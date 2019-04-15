25 years ago:

MARIN, Calif. - The daughter of U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-California, said her White House wedding to Hillary Rodham Clinton's brother in June is "going to be a kick."

50 years ago:

John R. Brooks was promoted to be tax assessor-collector for the City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Independent School District Tuesday night.

75 years ago:

The West and South added delegate strength to the Dewey-for-president movement yesterday as Republican leaders narrowed the list of possibilities for keynoter of their 1944 national convention.

100 years ago:

W.C. Edwards, who answered the call of his country and went to France to put the kaiser down, is back in Lubbock, having received his discharge at Camp Bowie last Thursday.