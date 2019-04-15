Training for New Master Wellness Volunteer Program begins in June 2019

Finding reliable resources of health and wellness information can be a challenge. Since 1906, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has provided Texans with guidance in various health areas and is now training volunteers to provide more communities with the education and tools needed for healthy living.

The Master Wellness Volunteer Initiative is an AgriLife Extension program that provides volunteers with 40 hours of training in health and nutrition education. In return, the volunteers agree to give back 40 hours of service. The volunteer opportunities are diverse – giving presentations for local community groups, assisting with periodic cooking schools, distributing information at health fairs, and much more. Previous health or wellness training is not required, but an interest in living healthfully and helping others do the same is.

Volunteer training for the program will be held June 2019 TBD. The training will focus on physical activity, nutrition, food safety and food demonstrations, child health, various AgriLife Extension health programs, and more. Those interested in participating may call the AgriLife Extension office in Duval County at e-mail marisa.dimas@tamu.edu for more information.