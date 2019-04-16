Tuesday

Apr 16, 2019 at 1:01 AM


DIVORCES GRANTED:

Darcy Sandoval and George Michael Sandoval

Britani Kludt and Ryan James Kludt

Kaleb Loren Martin and Ashley Lynn Betz

Joey Ortega and Brandy Ortega

Britnie Ann Reyna and Albert Junior Reyna

Amanda Leigh Field and Waylan Keith Field

Belinda Gale Berry and William Jacob Berry

 

DIVORCES FILED:

Christopher John Lauer and Patricia Scott Lauer

Shirley Maddox and Larry Maddox

Victoria Yvette Massey and Brandon Scott Massey

Randy J. Hood and Gina Jade Hood

Monika Michelle Leal and David Leal

Cynthia Marie Flores and John David Wishert