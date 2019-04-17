Unveiling Dems' socialist agenda

I have received three DNC questionnaires and kind invitations to join the party. I opened the first one to see what the party had planned for America.

On, my goodness. As soon as they recapture the Senate and the presidency, by whatever means possible, the socialist agenda will proceed. Up until this year, many of us conservatives though Bernie Sanders was the only socialist in Congress. Not so. The truth is out, and they're everywhere.

On the Green New Deal, Dems promise free, free, free and more free. When asked how much all this free will cost, we hear mumbling, subject changing, throat clearing and and an occasional word that sounds like trillion. They want to pack the Supreme Court, reinstate the Iran deal, Paris climate accord, rewrite the Constitution, do away with borders, etc. nothing good.

Democrats have spent two years lying to the public, deflecting the many crimes committed by their side and blowing through millions of tax dollars on the Mueller investigation simpley because they deeply flawed candidate lost the 2016 election.

The only fair way for this to end would be for a real investigator of the Obama administration and all of the people who started this waste of time and money. I strongly urge all Republicans, never Trumpers, independents and patriotic Democrats to return Donald Trump to the presidency. The welfare of the country and the world depends on it.

-- Mary Chumbley, Canyon