When a wildfire broke out in Steiner Ranch in 2011, residents trying to evacuate said they sat in traffic for two to three hours before they were clear of the neighborhood and safe from the fire.

The Labor Day weekend blaze that destroyed 23 homes and tore across 160 acres, sparked a conversation about wildfire protection plans that includes proper evacuation and fire safety prevention methods but also led area leaders to discuss building an emergency evacuation route out of the neighborhood.

The 4,500-home development, which lies about 20 miles west of Austin, sits on about 4,600 acres of land off RM 620 and is surrounded by Lake Austin, Lake Travis and the Balcones Canyon Land Preserve. Quinlan Park Road is the main artery that runs through the neighborhood and connects to RM 620. It is the only road that leads most of neighborhood out with some help from Steiner Ranch Boulevard just east of the main exit.

For the last several years, Travis County officials have brainstormed where to construct an alternate route out of the neighborhood starting with 12 ideas consisting of emergency only evacuation routes and permanent use roads. In December, the county narrowed the 12 options to three using first responder guidance and community input.

David Greear, assistant public works director for the county, said project staff will recommend "route F", which proposes to build a road from Flat Top Ranch Road to RM 620.

"Route F will give residents another option other than Quinlan to exit and can handle the most capacity of cars exiting," he said.

Greear said route F is projected to handle about 1,500 vehicles per hour while the two emergency-only evacuation routes could handle 750 vehicles per hour each. He said the emergency-only road would also require a gate, which he said could create confusion among drivers

Steiner Ranch residents had one last chance to give feedback on the proposed emergency evacuation routes during a workshop Thursday evening before the county makes an official decision in June.

For residents living in the southern portion of the development, there is really only one way out of the neighborhood via Quinlan Park Road. The new proposed road on the northwest side of the neighborhood would open up exiting options for most of them. But many residents oppose the road, citing noise, the removal of current hike and bike trails and safety.

The proposed road would run close to an existing elementary school and a neighborhood park, which includes a playground, hike and bike trails and open green space. Homes will also sit on either side of the road. Greear said the proposed road would include space for hike and bike trails and would be at least 50 yards away from the closest home, so it should not significantly alter the quality of life for residents.

Debbie Donahue, a resident representing hundreds of her neighbors in opposition of the road, said most of the concern among the group is does the project make sense and is it a wise use of taxpayer dollars.

She said in 2011 the problem wasn't that there was only one road out. The real problem, she said, was RM 620 and the congestion of people trying to exit the neighborhood and turn left on the road. Since the fire, the county and neighborhood have implemented a wildfire evacuation plan that includes exiting strategies and wildfire prevention methods for homeowners. Improvements to RM 620 are also being looked into by the Texas Department of Transportation and would include installing a traffic signal at Steiner Ranch Boulevard and adding a auxiliary lane.

"Building a permanent road and third access point onto (RM) 620 is not really going to solve anything," Donahue said. "We've learned a lot (as a neighborhood) since those 2011 fires, and we have put some things in place to help out in the event of a fire. So, do we really (an alternate route)? If they fix 620, Quinlan flows. Piece of cake."

She said the new road would also displace current hike and bike trails, would be obnoxious for residents whose homes would abut the road and would be unsafe for children who ride their bikes to school and around the neighborhood.

"I am not opposed to an evacuation route," Donahue said. "I just don't think a permanent use road would solve anything."

Resident Bill Hamm, who lives on the far southern edge of the neighborhood, said the new road would not really affect or be used by him. He said he would still use Quinlan Park to exit but with a new road that means fewer drivers using Quinlan. His main concern, however, was the implemented emergency evacuation plan.

"I'm concerned about not having a plan," Hamm said. "How will I know when to evacuate or if I should shelter in place?"

Each of the communities within the Steiner Ranch development has an incident commander assigned to their area to help implement emergency evacuation protocols that include exiting in phases and routes out. Greear said the county is also practicing fire and emergency evacuation drills with neighborhoods so everyone knows what to do should the time come.

Travis County project design members will present the three route options to the Commissioners Court in June. Greear said the project officials plan to recommend "route F", which is estimated to cost $7 million. The county allocated $2.7 million as part of certificates of obligation monies, or bonds that do not require voter approval. County officials are hoping to receive a grant to help cover the remainder of the costs.

If approved, construction would likely begin in early 2021 with completion around 2022.

Residents had the option to comment at the workshop. Online comments will be accepted through May 3.