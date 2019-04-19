Juniors and seniors from Bastrop and Cedar Creek high schools as well as from Colorado River Collegiate Academy met with Bastrop-area companies on April 12 to learn career advice at the 2019 Youth Career Day at the Jerry Fay Wilhelm Performing Arts Center.

The event, which is in its sixth year and was organized by the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation, Bastrop Chamber of Commerce, Bastrop school district, city of Bastrop and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area, hosted about 600 students, organizers said.

“Workforce development is central to our mission to bring primary businesses and jobs to Bastrop and Youth Career Day helps us to meet this goal,” BEDC director Mike Kamerlander said. “The job fair portion offers local companies the opportunity to build a pipeline of talent right here in the Bastrop area.”

Since 2014, Youth Career Day has brought students and prospective employers together to meet and talk shop, discuss tips of the trade and teach students what it takes to be successful in a certain field, BEDC education workforce coordinator Jean Riemenschneider said.