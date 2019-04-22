The Amarillo Police Department recognized several officers for their weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday honor.

Sgt. Shea Lichtie, Off. Chris Thompson, Cpl. Tony Kennedy, Cpl. Chrysler Laur, Cpl. Clay Hegwood, and Off. Ben Wentz were all recognized, along with unidentified undercover officers for their work in solving a porch pirate case.

Earlier this week, officers were made aware of a Ring camera front door video that had pretty clear video of a suspect vehicle and the suspect stealing the packages. From this information, Kennedy was able to locate the possible suspect vehicle at an Amarillo motel. Lichtie and Thompson made contact with the vehicle owner and the contact produced information that led to the probable suspect in the theft.

Once the suspect was identified, undercover officers, along with Hegwood and Wentz were able to locate him and arrest him on outstanding warrants, not related to this case. All parties involved were taken to the APD and interviewed by detectives. This case is still ongoing.

As we all know, porch package thefts are a big problem, and many of our neighborhoods get hit by these quite often. One new tool that we have now for our Amarillo community is the Ring neighbor’s app. You don’t have to have a ring camera or even have a camera to join the app. You can download it from the app store or Google play; if you text “apd” to 555888, you can download it directly to your phone or mobile device.