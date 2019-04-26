(Editor's Note: Letters in support of political candidates will not be published after May 1).

I am writing in support of Jenni Winegarner, special election candidate for Place 6 of the Canyon Independent School District Board of Trustees.

I have the pleasure of regularly working alongside Jenni in both business settings and on a recent citizen’s committee for CISD. I also worked alongside her in support of last year’s CISD bond election to accommodate the growth in our district. She is a regular volunteer with the district and a familiar face for many of our teachers and administrators.

Jenni is a tireless working wife and mother who has young children in our district and cares deeply about the success of our students. She is instilled with small town values, but is right at home in the fast moving and rapidly growing real estate and auction business that she plays a vital role in. Jenni has impressed me with her ability to balance numerous plates while finding ways to get things done.

In January, Jenni was appointed to temporarily fill a vacated position on the CISD Board of Trustees, and is now running to fulfill the remaining two years of that term. I know she feels her work there has just begun. Jenni is the kind of person we want working in support of our local educators and is an easy choice for the CISD Board of Trustees. I hope you’ll strongly consider giving her your vote.

J. Shane Brooks, Amarillo