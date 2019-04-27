LUBBOCK — Lea Garcia and Bianca Raney hit two home runs as Coronado defeated Wichita Falls Rider 28-2 in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game ended in four innings due to the mercy rule at Rosenow Field.

Raney ended the lopsided tilt with five runs and five RBI on 4-for-4 hitting, while Garcia had four runs scored, four hits and six RBI.

Jaci-Mia Rivera supplied the Lady Mustangs with four RBI on 3-for-4 hitting to help her cause in the circle. She struck out eight batters and issued one walk while giving up two unearned runs on a hit.

Coronado is scheduled to play Hanks in the area round of the playoffs. A time, date and location were not available by the Avalanche-Journal's print deadline.

Hanks beat Andress, 11-6, for the one-game playoff victory.

MONTEREY 7, ABILENE COOPER 6

SNYDER — Tatiana Trotter scored the game-winning run as Monterey edged Abilene Cooper to take Game 1 of a Class 5A bi-district series Friday.

Makenna Sandoval scored three runs and had two RBI for the Lady Plainsmen, who will be looking for the sweep as both teams reconvene at noon Saturday for Game 2 in Snyder. A third game will be played 30 minutes after Game 2, if needed.

Claire Decker hit a home run and notched two RBI, while Tish Williams tripled as the Lady Plainsmen tallied seven hits in the contest.

Kamryn Cottrell gave up four earned runs on 10 hits, struck out four and walked three in the complete-game victory.

FRENSHIP 21, SOCORRO 2

FORT STOCKTON — Alyssa Rundell’s two home runs served as Frenship’s catalyst for a five-inning victory in Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district series.

Rundell, who also doubled, went 4-for-5 while driving in five runs and scoring three times. Torrey Hogan collected four RBI and scored one run.

Hogan helped her cause by striking out seven batters and only giving up two hits and five walks over four innings for the Lady Tigers. Kaitlyn Orta allowed two earned runs on two hits while striking out three batters in an inning of work.

Game 2 is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in Fort Stockton with a possible third game planned for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second contest.

ALEDO 6, LUBBOCK-COOPER 5

WICHITA FALLS — Heidi Fischer’s single drove in Jessi Kubosh for the game-winning run over Lubbock-Cooper in the first game of the Class 5A, Bi-District series on Friday at Sunrise Optimist Complex.

The Lady Pirates produced all of its scoring in the fourth inning before the Lady Bearcats spread its six runs over the final three innings.

Jaiden Sierra hit a double and collected an RBI for the Lady Pirates, who will try to keep their season alive in Game 2 at noon Saturday back at Sunrise Optimist Complex. A tentative third game will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

McKenna Emert provided the Lady Pirates with a team-best two hits along with a run scored.

Sydney Reeves took the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks while fanning a batter in 2 ⅓ innings inside the chalked circle. Rachel Kuehnle gave up two earned runs on a hit and two walks with three strikeouts in the first four innings of the contest.

WEST TEXAS 10, SUNDOWN 3

ABERNATHY — West Texas used an early 5-2 lead to power the one-game Class 2A bi-district playoff championship over Sundown on Friday.

The Lady Comanches head to the area round of the postseason where they will play the winner between Tahoka and McCamey.

Alyzah McGlasson went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and another batted in for the Roughettes. Sydney Phelan and Jasmin Posadas scored the team’s other runs.

Lindi Richardson gave up nine runs — five earned — on 13 hits and struck out six without issuing a walk to take the seven-inning loss.

BUSHLAND 17, SHALLOWATER 0

PLAINVIEW — Halle Lytal threw a one-hitter to help Bushland win the first game of the Class 3A bi-district series over Shallowater.

Lytal had five strikeouts and issued three walks in the five-inning win.

Brooklynn Sparkman had the lone hit for the Fillies.

The two teams play Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday with a possible third game scheduled for 30 minutes after the second in Plainview.

Corley Carr collected five RBI and scored three runs while going 3-for-4 at the plate for the winning team.

Maddie Holt took the loss, giving up six earned runs on 13 hits and issued three walks in 4 ⅔ innings. DeAnna Leavelle pitched the final ⅓ of an inning and held the Lady Falcons to one hit and walked another.

BROWNFIELD 3, RIVER ROAD 2

LOCKENY — Brownfield second baseman Alyvia Guerra made the final play to first to hold off River Road in the Game 1 of a Class 3A bi-district series.

The Lady Cubs and Lady Wildcats play Game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lockney with Game 3 following, if needed.

Brownfield scored all of its runs in the sixth inning and River Road attempted to mirror the scoring in the top of the seventh, but were stopped short.

Kaitlyn Garza had three of the Lady Cub’s five hits and scored a run. Abcde Garcia had a hit with a run scored, while Serena Fisher scored the other run.

Jalen Franco racked up 12 strikeouts without giving up an earned run on four hits and six walks in the complete-game win.

FORSAN 14, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 10

FORSAN — Forsan’s early 10-2 lead propelled it to a four-run win over Trinity Christian.

Faith Lecker allowed 10 earned runs on six hits and four walks while fanning a batter in two innings inside the circle. Lilli Underwood threw four innings, giving up four earned runs on nine hits and a walk.

Underwood also hit a triple while going 3-for-3 hitting, scored a run and collected two RBI.

BASEBALL

CORONADO 13, PLAINVIEW 5

LUBBOCK — Jaxson Edwards was a home run shy of the cycle in Coronado’s District 3-5A regular season-ending win over Plainview on Friday.

Edwards went 4-for-4 hitting with a double and a triple to complement two runs scored and three RBI. Charlie Robinson went 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and another batted in.

Kole Mayberry led the Bulldogs with two hits and a run scored.

Gary Franco earned the win, while giving up two earned runs on eight hits while issuing three walks and fanning six batters in 5 ⅓ innings of work. Caleb Torres handled the final 1 ⅔ innings and struck out two without giving up a hit.

Coronado awaits the seeding outcome for its playoff pairing.

LUBBOCK-COOPER 15, PALO DURO 0

WOODROW — Jarred Gibson smacked two home runs and a double in the Lubbock-Cooper’s five-inning, District 3-5A regular season finale win over Palo Duro.

Gibson finished with four RBI. Hunter Cook had three RBI with a hit and a run scored as the team opened the game with a nine-run first inning.

Brady Mandrell got the win on the mound by striking out the side in an inning of work. He combined forces with Karson Rogers, Bryce Weddle, Beau Miller and Keegan Dorris in the Pirates’ no-hitter. Rogers and Dorris each had three strikeouts, while Miller had two.

AMARILLO HIGH 8, LUBBOCK HIGH 3

Amarillo secured the District 3-5A championship with a five-run win over Lubbock High on Friday.

Matthew Ortega provided the Westerners with two hits and two RBI in the team’s final game of the year.

Maximus Hernandez took the loss, allowing six runs — four earned — on eight hits while striking out eight and walking three in 4 ⅔ innings on the mound.

PERMIAN 4, FRENSHIP 0

ODESSA — Permian pitchers McCray Grann and Manny Guerrero combined forces to shut out Frenship in the Tigers’ regular season finale on Friday.

Jacob Gutierrez doubled and had three of the Tigers’ hits. Austin Phillips had a base hit.

Josh Akers took the loss, giving up three earned runs on three hits to the Panthers in an inning on the mound.

Grann earned the victory by striking out five with five walks while allowing four hits over 5 ⅔ innings. Guerrero held the Tigers to a hit in 1 ⅓ innings of relief.