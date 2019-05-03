The Austin City Council took a pivotal vote late Thursday that officially restarts city's overhaul of the its outdated land development code.

The vote came after about 19 hours of debate over two weeks on a policy guidance document that will will be the blueprint for city planners as they resurrect the land development code rewrite.

"I think there is a really good balance in this document," Adler said following the 8-3 vote. "Working through this is not easy."

With approval to the policy, staff will now begin creating a new land development code and zoning map. Attempts to rewrite the decades old code have languished since the council voted to kill CodeNext last year.

Council members Alison Alter, Leslie Pool and Kathie Tovo voted against the document. The main focus of their objections appeared to be the inclusion of what Adler has dubbed "transition zones" for the edges of neighborhoods along Austin's busier roads.

The transition zones are similar to transect zones, which allowed for more intense and denser housing on neighborhood edges, proposed in draft one of CodeNext in 2017. Transition zones would generally stretch no further than five lots into a neighborhood and would allow for a minimum of four housing units.

"I am deeply concerned about the long-term consequences of the framework we put up here," Pool said before the vote. "That kind of change will eat up many neighborhoods, not only in District 7, but across the city."

Pool represents several neighborhoods in the northern part of Austin's core that faced many changes under CodeNext.

Another point of contention was a call to reduce minimums lot size requirements, which are generally set at 5,750 square feet. Tovo was concerned that reducing those requirements would trigger widespread demolitions. Her district encompasses large portions of central Austin have seen more demolitions than any other part of the city.

"We are in essence incentivizing the redevelopment of those lots," Tovo said.

She proposed limiting reductions to lot size minimums to undeveloped areas of the city. To that, Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison said having a larger minimum lot requirement "perpetuates racial and economic segregation and that is a problem."

Tovo's amendment was defeated on a 4-7 vote, with Pool, Alter and council member Ann Kitchen voting with Tovo in favor. That vote breakdown would be repeated several times throughout Thursday's discussion.

Kitchen, who was the most active in amending the policy guidance document, has also emerged as a reliable member of that bloc of council members, which is generally more suspicious of the code rewrite. Prior to her reelection, Kitchen typically voted with the other six council members on what amounted to CodeNext proxy votes.

But in the end, she voted for the document as a whole.

"I remain concerned about aspects of this, but I do share the overarching goals that are in this direction (to city staff)," Kitchen said.

The guidance document is based on a series of high level policy questions posed by City Manager Spencer Cronk. They include housing capacity, the scope of the code rewrite, affordable housing and parking requirements.

The council also recommended the following for the overhaul the land development code:

Creating a new land development code and zoning map concurrently.Planning for increasing the city's housing capacity by 400,000 housing units over the next 10 years.Encourage the creation of smaller scale multi-family housing developments like four-plexes.Reducing minimum parking requirements.

Adler has asked for staff to bring a draft of the new code and zoning map back to the council in five months. The goal is to adopt a new code by the end of 2019.