Amarillo city officials have approved an interlocal agreement with Amarillo College to provide transit services to students beginning in the fall.

Officials said the pact seeks to increase class participation and enrollment for students who might otherwise not have sufficient transportation to get to the campus.

The agreement specifies current Amarillo College students, faculty and staff would be able to ride Amarillo City Transit, in exchange for an annual sum of $25,000 from the college. The proposed service would be provided as a one-year demonstration project starting in August 2019. The Amarillo City Council approved the agreement during its regular meeting on April 30.

"This is going to help a lot of people," Amarillo resident Driscoll Ellis said. "Amarillo College serves as a springboard for a better quality of life for so many folks, so removing the barrier of either nonexistent or inconsistent transportation takes a load off of their minds. That could be just the thing some of the students need to focus on their studies."

Officials said an Amarillo College study determined 11 percent of the college's students had unreliable transportation or none at all, with the agreement specifying anyone presenting current Amarillo College identification would be able to ride any ACT route at no cost. Additionally, Amarillo College has agreed to promote the partnership encouraging ACT service use, while officials noted ACT will benefit from a ridership increase that could increase federal funding levels. Officials said the initiative is provided through the existing ACT route structure and will result in no additional city costs.

"I was talking with a group of students a couple of weeks ago about how we could reach out to those who need rides to campus," Moriah Eastman said. "But with this partnership the city and AC have worked out, I think it's going to be a win for everybody. It's one thing to talk about the spirit of cooperation, but it's another thing to put it into action. This is what doing something for the greater good is all about."