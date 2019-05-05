Whether it’s a sports team or an executive team, success hinges on the belief that your team possesses the capacity and commitment to accomplish the goal. Achieving success in economic development is the same idea, and, as a Lubbock area resident, you play a significant role in our ability to be successful.

According to the City of Lubbock’s comprehensive plan adopted at the end of 2018, respondents to a survey said in 10 – 15 years they imagine Lubbock as a destination city with a vibrant downtown and diverse job opportunities. As an ambassador for Lubbock, you can directly affect the achievement of this vision.

First, for Lubbock to be a destination city, you need to share Lubbock’s story with all of your friends and family, especially those who don’t live here. What you love about our great city is probably the same reason that more than 6 million visitors travel to Lubbock each year, whether it’s for arts, music, sports, wine, health care, education or history. An interesting statistic from the Plan Lubbock 2040 study is 30 percent of respondents noted the greatest threat to their vision for Lubbock is visitor perception, which is greatly influenced by your own perceptions. Visit Lubbock hosts travel writers from Canada, Germany, New Zealand, as well as throughout the United States, and these writers leave Lubbock with a new perception after meeting the friendly faces and seeing all there is to do in the “Hub City.” Locals are absolutely the key in positively promoting Lubbock as a destination.

Next, for a vibrant downtown, you contribute by supporting local businesses in the area. Visit downtown for lunch; watch a show at the Cactus Theater; see art at LHUCA or CASP; shop at a local boutique like Jux-Ta-Posh; grab a glass of craft beer at Two Docs Brewing Co.; and enjoy the many events hosted in downtown each year like 4th on Broadway and the National Cowboy Symposium and Celebration. The landscape of downtown is changing every day, and in a few short years, downtown will quickly be approaching the vibrancy people envision. As more people continue to live, work, and play in downtown, more businesses will move to the area. If you are a business owner or looking to open a business, consider downtown and be a part of restoring a historic building.

Lastly, Lubbock residents want an expansive economy with diverse job opportunities. Every day, there are on average 11 more people living in Lubbock than the day before, and more than 60 percent of the net change in population are millennials. According to an online survey conducted by the City of Lubbock and referenced in the plan, 29 percent of people decided to move to Lubbock because of the job opportunities. More opportunities are becoming available with industries ranging from agriculture to information technology and food manufacturing to health care, offering jobs such as management positions to customer service jobs and sales positions to software developers. In the last five years, nearly a quarter of the 10,500 jobs added had a salary of more than $50,000. As you continue to work and train for highly skilled positions, you contribute to the growth of industries eager to employ high-demand jobs in a variety of sectors.

As more people move to Lubbock and businesses expand, more jobs become available and more travelers come to visit. As a result, the purchasing power in our community grows, resulting in more restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang’s, more shopping such as Nike Outlet, Cabela’s Outpost, and Costco, along with more entertainment options like Adventure Park, Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, and 4ORE! Golf.

Yes, your support makes a difference for downtown, the perception of Lubbock, and the growth of our economy, but your part is much more. As Lubbock continues to grow, your role is essential for the success of our city.

Barry Orr is chairman of the board for the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Visit Lubbock, and Market Lubbock.