SAN DIEGO – On Wednesday, students at Bernanda Jaime Junior High were inducted to the National Junior Honor Society.

The inductees were Kaiya Castle, Mia Castro, Darren Garcia, Lindsay Alaniz, Jenelle Maldonado, Jayden Lozano, Jaylin Lozano, Emma Longoria, Jesus Saenz and Lyandra Salinas.

NHS members include Emma Alvarez, Taylor Garcia, Rylee Rodriguez, Kaylee Vela, Makaylee Adams, Elyan Gutierrez, Lani Lopez and Kyrsten Perez.