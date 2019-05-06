Austin police say a man was found dead at a North Austin hotel room Sunday night and authorities are investigating it as a suspicious death.

Senior officer Marcus Johnson said police received a 911 call at 8:06 p.m. reporting what sounded like loud explosions somewhere inside the Quality Inn and Suites Downtown North at 7928 Gessner Dr. Witnesses said they saw several individuals running through the hotel lobby around the time of the incident, Johnson said.

Officers responding to the call saw a door open in one of the floors and found a man down with signs of trauma, Johnson said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was initially reported as a fatal shooting but Johnson did not describe the victim’s injuries or how he died. Police do not believe explosive devices were involved but it’s still unclear, he said. Johnson did not say whether there were signs of gunfire.

Homicide investigators and Travis County medical examiners were at the scene and police are still interviewing witnesses, Johnson said.

Police are still searching for several people of interest who were reportedly at the scene when police got the call. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.