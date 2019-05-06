Alice High School student Gabriel Flores along with law enforcement officers made their way through downtown Alice Wednesday with the Special Olympic torch leading the way.

The Alice leg joined the Valley leg at the Auction Barn. Participating in the run were officers from Alice and Corpus Christi Police Department, Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department, and the Department of Pubic Safety as well as kids from Alice Independent School District.

The mission of the run is to raise awareness and funds for the Special Olympics movement. The run began in 1981 when Wichita, Kansas, Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the Torch Run in the hopes that the torch run would help law enforcement be active in the community and support Special Olympics.

Runners stopped at the Heldt Park on Almond Street before they started running to meet the next leg outside of the Alice City Limits. Runners will take the torch to the Special Olympic games in San Antonio.