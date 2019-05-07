Only a few days after Texas’ top political leaders said they were nearing the goal line in an effort to lower property tax bills, they appear to have fumbled the ball.

The plan to lower taxes was the football equivalent of a play-action pass: Raise the sales tax to buy down rising property taxes.

It was to be the last major play of a successful legislative drive that has seen the approval of bills that would limit future property tax growth and send billions of dollars more in state money to schools. The Senate passed House Bill 3, the marquee school finance legislation, Monday night. The House passed its version last month.

“I think we’re at the 5-yard line,” was Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s football analogy as recently as Friday, speaking about a spate of measures, including the sales tax increase proposal. “All we have to do is get the ball across the goal line.”

But by Monday, the razzle-dazzle play — misdirection, Democrats alleged, claiming the so-called tax swap would unfairly burden the poor — appeared to have been sniffed out, and the Republican leadership seemed farther than ever from the end zone.

The plan, backed by Patrick, Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, would let voters decide whether to increase the state’s sales tax by as much as 1 percentage point to buy down property tax rates.

Such an uptick in sales tax could raise $10 billion over the next two years.

But in the clearest signal that lawmakers have lost confidence that the sales tax swap proposal might win the required two-thirds approval of the Texas House and Senate, the Senate on Monday opted to remove provisions from HB 3 that could have made reductions to property taxes contingent upon an increase to the state sales tax.

Democrats underscored their opposition to the tax swap Monday, and fiscally conservative Republicans hadn't committed to supporting it, even as House leaders scheduled the measure for a vote Tuesday.

Tax swap dead?

As a constitutional amendment, House Joint Resolution 3 would need the approval of two-thirds of each chamber. In the Senate, two Democrats would have to join all 19 Republicans in support. Two Republicans — Sens. Paul Bettencourt of Houston and Bob Hall of Edgewood — have expressed opposition to a sales tax increase. Bettencourt said he would prefer to raise revenue in other ways.

Virtually the entire 67-member House Democratic caucus appeared opposed, arguing, with reams of data, that the sales tax hike would penalize the poor and benefit the rich.

“We all use laundry detergent, we all buy clothes — and guess what, we all use toilet paper,” said Rep. Garnet Coleman, D-Houston. “The things that are important to everyone will go up. It will cost someone disproportionately more if they earn less money.”

The state-run Legislative Budget Board estimated that households that make less than $99,619 would pay a total of $171 million more in taxes under the tax swap. Households that make more than that would pay a total of $424 million less in taxes, according to the analysis. Poorer Texans tend to spend a greater portion of their money on taxable items, which leads to the disparity.

On the other side of the political aisle, a half-dozen of the most conservative Republicans — members the House Freedom Caucus — interviewed by the American-Statesman declined to say whether they would support the plan.

Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, author of HJR 3, estimates the 1-cent increase to the sales tax for every dollar spent — which would bring the maximum sales tax from 8.25% to 9.25% — would generate more than $10 billion over the next two years.

On Monday, he said he was polling members to understand their concerns. Asked how his bill could make it out of the House, given corners of opposition, he said, “I don’t know. All I’m asking members is to let voters decide how they’re taxed.”

The offices of Patrick, Abbott and Bonnen did not immediately return requests for comment.

The fact that Democrats are pushing back on a tax increase while “Republicans are actively advocating a tax increase may leave some feeling that hell has frozen over,” said Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin.

Abbott and Patrick last week suggested that renters would also see the benefits of lower property taxes — property owners would likely pass on the savings as they try to out-compete each other to recruit and retain tenants, they said.

The Democrats pooh-poohed that notion Monday.

“Tort reform never lowered insurance rates, and I doubt property owners will pass a discount on to a renter,” said Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio.

The Legislature still has a few weeks left, and the leadership could possibly recover the ball score a last-minute victory.

“These dudes are masters at applying pressure in sensitive areas,” Martinez Fischer said, referring to the House leadership.

A new funding source

Instead of using revenue from a sales tax increase, the property tax relief provisions in the school finance bill would be funded through a newly created Tax Reduction and Excellence in Education Fund.

Revenue in this fund would come from three main sources generating $2.9 billion each year over the next two years: $2.3 billion of the oil and gas production severance tax that would have gone to the rainy day fund; $300 million from the revenue the School Land Board generates from the land and properties it manages; and $300 million from sales tax on online purchases as permitted through the recent Supreme Court ruling in the South Dakota v. Wayfair case.

“The fund will collect revenue from three sources with no tax increase,” said Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin, who added the amendment to the bill.

Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, who authored the Senate’s version of HB 3, and Watson reiterated that the removal of the contingency language in the bill doesn’t mean that the House and Senate couldn’t still move forward with a sales tax increase and use the revenue toward decreasing school district property tax.

Taylor also on Monday scaled back the property tax relief provisions in the bill, which had included a school property tax rate cut of 15 cents per $100 valuation and an increase to the homestead exemption to $40,000. Both were supposed to be contingent on the sales tax increase and are no longer in the bill.

Now, the bill would decrease the school property tax rate by at least 10 cents per $100 valuation and would cap the growth of property tax revenue school districts can collect at 2.5% a year, starting in the first year of the bill taking effect. The bill would allow the cap to increase up to 5.5% due to inflation.

The House’s version of the bill does not contain a cap, and it reduces tax rates by at least 4 cent per $100 valuation.

The Senate’s version of the bill continues to propose giving classroom teachers and librarians a $5,000 pay raise. Senate members on Monday tried to add nurses, speech pathologists and counselors to the raise, but they failed.

Things that both the House and Senate versions of the bill would do include increasing funding for dual language programs, dyslexic students, special education students, low-income students, career and technology education and full-day prekindergarten. They also would eliminate outdated elements of the school funding system like cost of education index and high school allotment.

Taylor told fellow members that the aim of the bill was to increase funding for low-income students and stop putting bandages on the fractured school finance system.

“Now is our time or we will fall back in the same old pattern that we’ve been doing for the last three ... decades,” Taylor said. “We can no longer allow excuses or lowered expectations to prevail in education. It’s time for us to step up.”

In the end, HB 3 passed the Senate with 26 voting for it. Republican Sens. Brandon Creighton of Conroe and Charles Schwertner of Georgetown voted against the bill and Sens. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, and Bob Hall, R-Edgewood were present but did not vote. The bill now moves to the House where members would have to approve the Senate’s changes to the bill, but differences will likely be sussed out in conference committee.