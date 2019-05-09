Thanks to grant funding provided by Susan G. Komen West Texas, qualifying residents of the Panhandle and South Plains will be able to obtain valuable medical screening and diagnostics that will help in early cancer detection and in saving lives.

The funds, a total of $124,583, have been awarded for the fiscal year of April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020, and will help to provide care to the residents of the 62-county area that Susan G. Komen West Texas serves.

Kate Stokes, development coordinator for Susan G. Komen West Texas, recently stated that the only recipient of the grants in the Amarillo area is Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation. “They received almost $45,000, which provides low- to no-cost treatment and diagnostics revolving around breast health and mammograms,” Stokes said.

“We have a great relationship with the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, and we‘ve been excited to watch that relationship grow. We hope to continue to grant them in the future,” Stokes said.

According to information provided by Susan G. Komen West Texas, the life-saving grants are funded by sponsors, donors and proceeds from events such as the Race for the Cure.

The five community based grants were awarded as follows:

* $44,993 -- YWCA of Lubbock’s Women’s Health Initiative

* $44,935 -- Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Breast Cancer Detection and Treatment Program

* $14,000 -- UMC Foundation Celebrate Today

* $10,755 -- Joe Arrington Cancer Center’s Chorus of Angels

* $9,900 UMC -- Foundation Breast Care Prevention and Diagnosis

For more information visit: www.KomenWestTexas.org