James “Jim” (PaPa) Bates, age 76, passed away on May 4, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1942 in Baldwin, Michigan. Jim retired from Cooper and Moore. Christmas was his favorite time of the year and he loved being Santa. Jim loves to talk and he was a good storyteller. He loved his family and friends and loved spending time with them. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He will be missed by his family and friends and the stories and memories he shared will be forever remembered.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Brandee Fulfer and husband Barry and Misty Bourgeois and husband Jason both of Midlothian, Texas; grandchildren Hollee Spencer, Garrett Bourgeois; brother, Joe Guernsey of Colorado; sister, Pam Davis of Fort Worth, Texas; best friends, Doug Holliefield of Waxahachie, Texas, Don Klein of Cedar Creek, Texas, Tim Moore, of Dallas, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Bates and Thelma Guernsey.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas 75165. (972)937-2211.