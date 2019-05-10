GEORGETOWN

Celebration postponed

for reopened businesses

The grand reopening for businesses along Williams Drive has been moved to June 1 due to the forecast for rain Saturday.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 1 in the parking lot of Lone Star Circle of Care, 2425 Williams Drive.

The free, family friendly event is a celebration of the businesses affected by the recent evacuations due to a natural gas leak in and around the intersection of Williams Drive and River Bend. It will include remarks from Mayor Dale Ross and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, complimentary food and beverages, a dunk tank, bounce house, face painting and live music.

For more information: gtxbacktobiz.com.

AUSTIN

Animal shelters host

weekend adoption events

The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive will host the Fur Mama’s Day adoption event Saturday and Sunday with discounted adoption fees.

All pets at the Animal Center, at 7201 Levander Loop, Building A, will be $12 to adopt, and the shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adult dogs and cats at Austin Pets Alive, at 1156 W. Cesar Chavez St., will be eligible for the promotional adoption fee, and the shelter will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LAKEWAY

Community blood drive

takes place Saturday

The city of Lakeway will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek.

Donors who are unable to schedule an appointment for a time that works for them may email the coordinators to have their names put on a standby list.

To schedule an appointment, visit weareblood.org and use the Group Code A197 or email lakewaycommunityblooddrive@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcomed, but donors with appointments are given priority.

TAYLOR

South Main Street

to close for railroad work

South Main Street will be shut down to northbound and southbound traffic at First Street from 8 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday for railroad work.

This will only affect the access roads alongside and under the bridge, the city said. Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for road crews in the area.

For questions or concerns: 512-352-5551.

NORTH AUSTIN

ACC's 'Due West'

fundraiser Friday

Austin Community College will host Due West, the annual fundraiser for the eighth annual West Austin Studio Tour, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, at the ACC Highland Campus, 6101 Highland Campus Drive, Building 4000.

The kick-off party and exhibition opening features more than 100 pieces of artwork showing the artists participating in the West Austin Studio Tour. Works from ACC students also will be on display, including paintings, photography, sculpture, woodwork, metals and ceramics. The exhibition will be open Saturday through May 19 during normal business hours.

Tickets are $45 for general admission or $150 for a VIP preview and reception. For tickets: bit.ly/2HdUju3.

GEORGETOWN

'Inclusion Festival'

set for Saturday

The Georgetown Palace Theatre Inclusion Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to showcase the theater’s spring inclusion students and raise funds for the program.

The free festival will be at the theater’s newly renovated Palace Playhouse, 216 W. Eighth St. The theater’s inclusion program teaches skills in acting, improvisation and dance to students with Down’s syndrome, autism and any person with an intellectual and developmental disability, ranging in ages 7 to 55.

Donations will be accepted, as the program is offered to students for free, but grant funds will soon be ending.

For more information or to donate: 512-869-7469, ext. 539.

WEST AUSTIN

Library to host

robotics demonstration

The American Robotics Academy will lead a hands-on robotics demonstration at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Laura Bush Community Library, 9411 Bee Cave Road.

The event, led by American Robotics Academy president and founder Dan Taglia, will feature remote-controlled walking, rolling and off-road robots. Best for ages 5 and older.

WEST AUSTIN

St. Michael’s hosts

film festival Saturday

St. Michael’s Catholic Academy, 3000 Barton Creek Blvd., will host the fourth annual Austin Student Film Festival from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Saturday on its campus at the Gloria Delgado Performing Arts Theatre.

Twenty-two films will be shown, including three by filmmakers from China and Portugal. Morning panel discussion participants will address the specifics of film festivals, including how to make them work for individuals. Film categories include documentary, short and animation in genres such as drama, comedy, mockumentary, sports and thriller.

Admission is free, and tickets are available at bit.ly/2UgGrnm.

— American-Statesman staff