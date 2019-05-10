A couple’s headstone may not seem like a romantic anniversary gift but Margaret Hanna didn’t mind a bit when her husband, G.L. “Bugger” Hanna presented her with one for their 60th anniversary in 2015.

“He loved telling everybody about that!” Margaret said with a laugh. “He would tell them to ask me what I got for an anniversary gift.”

Bugger was in failing health at the time, and when he passed away on April 3, he had planned every detail of his service, from the headstone to the music, so that his loved ones did not have to worry.

Bugger’s requests were all honored, including having his black ostrich cowboy boots on the casket instead of a traditional spray (although Margaret notes that she did sneak some yellow roses inside the boots). After the service at Sacred Heart Church in Rockne, his casket was transported to Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville in the back of a pick-up truck belonging to his friend, Richard Spurlock. Spurlock had to get a special extension added to the truck for this purpose. The casket was draped in a U.S. flag and a Texas flag, which his grandson’s wife had embroidered with his name.

Since Bugger was the Precinct 3 county commissioner from 1993 to 2001, Judge Paul Pape closed county offices so that employees could attend the service. At the graveside, loved ones gathered for tearful farewells and listened to Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” Then, as per Bugger’s final wish, Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman” was played and dedicated to Margaret. She was unsure about including the song at first, but in the end, she was glad she relented.

“It helped break up the stress of it,” Margaret said of the song choice. “He was right again.”

Tucker wedding

Colton Tucker and Megan Rawnsley were married May 4 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne. Colton is the son of Ronnie and Brenda Tucker of Rockne and Megan is the daughter of Pam and Lenny Brucato of Liberty Hill.

After the nuptials, guests enjoyed dinner including the famous Rockne recipe fried chicken and homemade sides. Special wine bottles labeled with the couple’s photos were among the many personal touches. Gregory Tucker was the DJ for dancing after dinner. The couple not only danced with each other and their parents to kick off the dance, but Colton shared a special dance with his grandmother, Margie Tucker.

Colton and Megan headed to the Astros game in Houston on Monday, and then on to Louisiana for gambling and relaxing for a few days. Here’s wishing a bright future to this bright and beautiful young couple.

Pettytown picnic

The 79th annual Pettytown Homecoming Picnic was held at the Pettytown Cemetery on May 5. The descendants of John Petty and Elizabeth Dawson Petty, along with community members and friends, have been gathering each year since 1940 for fellowship and a potluck meal.

Several long tables were covered with homemade side dishes provided by attendees as well as barbecue chicken and sausage from Lockhart. One picnic table was covered with genealogical research and historic family photos. A vote was taken to move the date of the picnic to the first Saturday in May, so next year’s Pettytown Picnic will be held on May 2, 2020.

RCRC fundraiser

The Rockne Community Recreation Center will hold its annual Youth Baseball Fundraiser on May 26 at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with a silent auction, children’s games and a country store. A fried chicken dinner will also be served. Large plates are $10 and small plates are $5. The awards start at 1 p.m. with a live auction to follow. Contact Dusty Culpepper at 512-988-0660 for more information.

String Prairie fundraiser

The String Prairie Community Center annual fundraiser will be held this Saturday, May 11 at the community center, at 204 Community Center Road, Rosanky. The event will include a barbecue brisket dinner with all the trimmings, including homemade desserts, starting at 5 p.m. A live auction begins at 6 p.m. Join them for an evening of fun under the large, beautiful oak trees.

Live music

Leon’s Country Store will have live music this Saturday, May 11, at 9 p.m. with Spare Parts, a band featuring locals Travis Frank, John Michael Groot and David Fleming. Leon’s will also feature live music on Saturday, May 18, with the Sam Brown Band starting at 8:30 p.m.

High Grove picnic

The annual High Grove Picnic will be held May 18 at the High Grove Cemetery. All are welcome to the potluck lunch, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Not to be missed is their raffle drawing, which will be held at 1:30 p.m. Prizes in past drawings have included impressive items such as barbecue grills, televisions and handmade furniture.

Spring festival

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockne is having its Spring Festival on May 19. A fried chicken lunch with home-style sausage and all the trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult plates are $10 and children under 10 are $5. There will be games and refreshments beginning at noon and bingo from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.