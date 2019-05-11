A proposed development aimed at aviators and aviation enthusiasts may soon bring new residential housing near the Sherman Municipal Airport. Developers recently announced plans for Silver Falcon Aero Estates — a 24-acre gated community adjacent to the Sherman Municipal Airport that would include residences with attached hangars for small aircraft.

The development, Sherman Assistant City Manager Terrence Steele said, is unusual for the area.

“There is nothing like it — to my knowledge — in North Texas,” Steele said.

Plans for the development include 50 townhouse and condo-style residences, with some dwellings featuring hangars built under the primary residence. Others feature concrete slabs at the front of the home where a plane could be parked.

The development would be located adjacent to the airport and residents would have access to the runway, city officials said. Other features of the proposed development include a small community center and pool. A promotional video also features the possibility of a landing pad for helicopters.

While the majority of the development will be gated with access restricted to residents, city officials said the plans also include a publicly accessible restaurant that would bring much needed dining options to the area.

Steele said early talks on the development focused on the restaurant as a way to make the airport a destination for pilots.

“Pilots need a place to fly to to keep their hours up and could always go for a hamburger,” Silver Falcon developer Marius Meintjes said Friday.

Meintjes, who described himself as a pilot and a resident of Celina, said the idea for the development came to him out of personal need. It has become more common for people to work from home and travel to the office only a few times a week, and Meintjes said he could easily travel to and from Dallas via aircraft thanks to the large number of airports in the region.

“You can almost fly to anywhere in Dallas faster than you can drive there,” Meintjes said.

Despite the main airports in the region, Meintjes said it was rare to find one with a residential feature, like the one proposed in Sherman.

Through the development, Meintjes said he hopes that the airport can see more use and hopefully generate additional revenue for the city.

The development comes as city officials have put more attention on the airport in recent months. Steele said the news of the development coincides with city plans to draft a master plan for the location.

He attributed this, in part, to changes at North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field with regard to lease rates. Officials with NTRA have adjusted the airport’s rates to be more in line with other airports, which has caused some tenants to seek alternatives at Sherman Municipal, Steele said.

Nate Strauch, community and support services manager for Sherman, said the smaller size of Sherman Municipal also gives it some flexibility compared to other airports, including NTRA. While the airport may not be able to support larger aircraft like the regional airport — due to its size — it has less restrictions in place, he said.

There are still several hurdles to get past before the project is ready for development.

Developers still need to receive approval from the Texas Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration, but Meintjes said he was hopeful that the project will break ground by year’s end.