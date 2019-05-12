By her own admission, Lauren Catherman was a turnover mess as a sophomore.

The Trinity Christian guard had mostly been a scorer, but was called to take on a new role this year as a junior. In what she deemed as an amazing opportunity, Catherman had to step up and be a leader.

The more she learned under father and Lady Lions coach Nick Catherman, the more she reveled in the opportunity and earned her place as the 2018-19 LSV Player of the Year.

“This year, I learned how to control the team more and Dad always tried to emphasize that: know who you’re passing to or know when to push it, hold back a little bit, take the risky pass and when not to,” Lauren Catherman said. “I definitely learned how to read that better and the game in that sense rather than just looking for the next play all the time.”

By the end of the season, the junior guard averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists and 5.7 steals per game on the way to helping Trinity Christian win the TAPPS 4A state title back in March. She also shot 47 percent shooting from the field, while her steals average ranked 19th in the state of Texas.

In order to help her develop an all-around game, the Lady Lions challenged Lauren Catherman to get her first triple-double.

The first step was educational.

“She didn’t know what it was,” Nick Catherman said, laughing, “so we showed her the areas to focus on to help the team.”

Both Cathermans agreed that the turning point for Lauren was after the Lady Lions’ loss to Lubbock Christian just before the playoffs started. It was good for the whole team, but seemed to have a different effect on one person in particular.

Right after the defeat, Lauren recorded three quadruple-doubles.

“I never knew I got any of that stuff until after film grading and all that stuff,” she said. “I could not have done that without the team. It was definitely because of that leadership role and me having a little bit more of a quiet confidence playing.”

“To me, it was a shock the first time then it happened two more times and you’re like, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’” Nick Catherman said. “Then you get to be a dad and you’re like, ‘Wow, this is amazing to watch.’”

As a result of the impressive season, Lauren Catherman was named the District 1-4A MVP and earned TAPPS All-Tournament and All-State as well as TABC All-State first team honors.

In addition to growing in other parts of the game, Lauren Catherman learned to be more of a vocal leaders. She was used to being the team’s moral support, but now had to be the voice and rallying cry for the Lady Lions.

That included when Lauren Catherman and her teammates were able to get revenge on Lubbock Christian. After taking the loss weeks before, the Lady Lions beat the Lady Eagles in the state semifinals. While the Lady Lions were distracted with the different scenarios that come along with life the first time around, the team was dialed in and itching to take the floor in the semifinals.

“It’s always harder to beat a team a second time,” said Lauren Catherman, who scored 21 points in the contest.

Now having a taste of success and feeling confident in her growth, Lauren Catherman, a St. Edwards University verbal commit, is excited to see what’s in store for her in her final high school campaign.

“There’s so much more to learn about the aspects of leadership and how to even come behind in some roles because there will be some new leaders next year that I need to learn how to follow under,” Lauren Catherman said. “I’m super excited for next year to learn. Skill-wise, I can have so much improvement. We’ll just work at it and see where God is willing to take it.”