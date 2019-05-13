The Amarillo Police Department recognized a record number of officers for getting intoxicated drivers off Amarillo roads for its Feather in Your Cap Friday weekly accolade.

The APD said the list is long, but the officers are all deserving.

APD officers made 15 driving while intoxicated arrests May 3-5. These officers, listed below, spent that weekend as they do every weekend: targeting intoxicated drivers, some making multiple arrests each night. Some of these DWI arrests also involved accidents, however this time, thankfully, no fatalities.

In some of the instances, other offenses were also involved, including weapons, narcotics and assaulting a public servant or resisting arrest.

Those acknowledged were: Sgt. Troy Roberson, Off. Alec Martinez, Off. Eric Castillo, Off. Michael Woodard, Off. Kent Neal, Sgt. Gordon Eatley, Off. Marcus Bettag, Off. Keith Quirk, Off. Eric Skaggs, Off. Keifer Burton, Off. Zachary Matlock, Off. Stephen Leonard, Off. Josh Wootten, Off. David Atkeisson, Off. Ryan Hill, Off. Hugo Blanco, Off. Vandan Bernal, Off. Jose Rivas, Off. Chad Sanders, Sgt. Devin Cantwell, Off. Micah Heagan, Off. Shelby Avalos, Off. Matthew Brush, Off. Andrew Kreusel, Off. John Adams, Off. Dillon Lopresto, Off. Chase Dockins, Sgt. Joel Young, Off. Shain Todd, and Off. Chris Thompson.

These officers work 3rd (evenings) and 1st (midnight) shifts. If you know any of them, or run into them, give them a high five for a job well done.

The average DWI arrest can take up to half a shift, depending on if the subject needs medical attention before going to jail, if a blood draw warrant is required, and then also booking them in jail. DWI driving, accidents and fatalities are a problem in Amarillo. These officers are doing their part to lower those numbers. The fatal accident from the weekend before caught a lot of attention in our community, as it should. We are hoping that the momentum from the attention just keeps growing and we, as a community, can make some real changes.

One of the APD’s four performance measures is decreasing traffic accidents, specifically fatalities and those relating to DWIs. These officers went out and made sure that didn’t happen this past weekend, and APD is thankful for their dedication to their duty in this area.