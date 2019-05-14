SOUTH AUSTIN

Barton Creek greenbelt

reopens, but caution urged

The Barton Creek greenbelt has reopened as of Monday. Slick and muddy conditions are still present in several areas, and park users should exercise caution and stick to official trails.

Additional flooding necessitated the greenbelt’s closure May 8. Parks Department staff continue to assess trail conditions. To report any dangerous/damaged conditions, park users should call 311 or 512-974-2000 if outside of the area.

Park and facility closures are available online at austintexas.gov/parkclosures.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Liz Carpenter Fountain

closed until Friday

Liz Carpenter Fountain will be closed from Tuesday through Thursday to perform work at the Alliance Children’s Garden.

The fountain and splash pad, at 1000 Barton Springs Road in Butler Park, across from Auditorium Shores, is expected to reopen Friday.

For more information: 512-974-9476.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Lifeguard hiring event

takes place Tuesday

The city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host an aquatic hiring day for lifeguards from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Aquatics Administration and Training Center, 2818 San Gabriel St.

The city is seeking applicants for potential lifeguards, cashiers, swim instructors and swim coaches. Jobs start at $15 per hour.

For this event only, the lifeguard certification registration fee of $40 will be waived to provide applicants with access to summer jobs. The event will include pizza and snacks.

Applicants 15 and 16 years old must have a parent present during the interview. Applicants who are 17 need parent signatures on the applicant paperwork.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Meet the finalists Thursday

for city department head

The city of Austin has named the three finalists for the Economic Development Department director position and will host an event to meet them from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St.

The finalists are Veronica Briseño, serving as the interim homeless strategy officer for the city of Austin; Al Latimer, who most recently served as the director of the office of economic vitality, a consolidated agency for the city of Tallahassee and Leon County, Florida; and Larry Westerlund, who serves as the director of economic development for the city of Fresno, Calif.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

ACC to host Wednesday

fundraiser luncheon

Austin Community College's Center for Public Policy and Political Studies will host its annual Building Tomorrow's Leaders fundraiser luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, 701 E. 11th St.

Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith will moderate the panel discussion with state Board of Education member Keven Ellis, Pflugerville school district Superintendent Douglas Killian and Austin school district Chief Business and Operations Officer Nicole Conley Johnson.

Proceeds will support the ACC Center for Public Policy and Political Studies, a nonprofit center created to help ACC students gain practical experience in learning how government policies are created and executed and to improve communications between public entities and the people they serve.

Tickets are $150 for general admission, $100 for ACC faculty and staff and free for ACC students.

Registration is required a bit.ly/BuildLeaders2019.

SAN MARCOS

I-35 main lanes close

for bridge demolition

The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Interstate 35 main lanes in alternating directions from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for the demolition of the Posey Road bridge over I-35.

During the closure, I-35 main lane traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads at the Posey Road exit ramp 199. Drivers wishing to cross I-35 at Posey will be detoured to York Creek or Centerpoint roads.

Following the demolition, the north and southbound frontage roads will also close temporarily to complete the bridge removal process. The northbound I-35 frontage road between Posey and York Creek roads will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, and the southbound I-35 frontage road between York Creek and Posey roads will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday. A detour will be in place.

GEORGETOWN

Council seeks feedback

on city's gateways

The City Council is seeking feedback on its comprehensive plan update, specifically on the city’s gateways, areas along main entrances to the city. The survey is open through Wednesday.

Major gateways are found on Interstate 35, Texas 29, Williams Drive and Austin Avenue. Gateway corridor planning includes elements such as landscaping standards, building setbacks, land uses, sign standards, road standards and pedestrian or bicycle facilities.

The public is encouraged to comment on how they would like the city’s gateway corridors to develop or redevelop, what the corridors should look like and what corridors are the most important to preserve or maintain. The gateway survey can be found at 2030.georgetown.org.

— American-Statesman staff