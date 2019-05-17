The US Small Business Administration Lubbock-West Texas District Office recognized Mark Fannin as the 2019 Amarillo Area Small Business Person of the Year Thursday.

Fannin, owner of AcuLaser Toner Supply, was recognized during the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce's 27th Annual Business Connection Trade Show at the Amarillo Civic Center.

"I was shocked and surprised," Fannin said. "There have been very good, very qualified people nominated, I am just surprised they chose me."

"After more than 30 years in business in the Amarillo area, AcuLaser has outlasted many competitors and remains a locally owned business that offers not only technical solutions, but personal service that the big box stores cannot match," said Matthew Jock, SBA Lubbock-West Texas District Office business opportunity specialist.

Fannin founded ATS in 1988 and built the business from the ground up. He marketed his business the old fashioned way, by knocking on doors and selling himself. Thirty one years later, he is still in business.

"I've outlasted a few people, that helped," he said.

Fannin said buying his building instead of renting or leasing property has also helped him keep his small business afloat; but the biggest measure of his success are his satisfied customers.

"The biggest thing we try to do is to give people very good customer service. We do whatever it takes," he said.

Fannin plans to continue offering excellent customer service to Amarillo and area-wide small businesses.

"We're just going to keep doing what we've been doing -- taking care of our small business customers, providing them with services on laser printers, as well as toner supplies, and we also recondition and resell printers," he said. "We're going to continue to do the best we can to help (other) small businesses."

"The (SBA) makes the American dream of business ownership a reality," Jock added. "As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster."

To learn more about the SBA's programs, visit sba.gov, for more information on ATS, visit aculaser1.com.