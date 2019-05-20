Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District #321, from Duval County, located in Benavides, Tx, was honored for its outstanding contributions to the Texas Soil and Water Conservation Program at a Conservation Awards Banquet for Area III, on Tuesday, May 7, in Victoria, Tx.

Categories in which awards were presented were Outstanding Conservation District, Conservation Rancher, Conservation Farmer, Friend of Conservation, Conservation Teacher, and Wildlife Conservationist. Also, awards were presented to area youth winners of the Poster and Essay Contest.

Alexis Strickland from San Diego High School was presented with a third place plaque in the senior division essay contest.

The purpose of the Conservation Awards Program is to recognize and honor Soil and Waster Conservation Districts and individuals who have dedicated their time, efforts and talents to making wise use of renewable natural resources.

Sponsors of the Program are the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation District , and the 216 Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Texas.