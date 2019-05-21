Erath County Farm Bureau leaders urge young farmers and ranchers in the area to showcase their unique and innovate operations though Texas Farm Bureau’s annual contests.

TFB is currently accepting applications for the Outstanding Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) and Excellence in Agriculture (EIA) contests.

Eligible applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35 as of Jan. 31, 2020 and be current TFB members in good standing.

Applications are due online by June 15.

“These contests are a great way to highlight the diversity of agriculture in our area,” Josh Ritchey, Erath CFB president said. “Regardless of size and practices, young farmers and ranchers are excelling in and out of the field. These contests recognize and reward those efforts.”

The Outstanding YF&R Contest recognizes young farmers and ranchers who are actively engaged in farming or ranching.

This year’s state winner will receive the title to a ¾ ton diesel pickup, sponsored by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies; a $5,000 cash prize, sponsored by Farm Credit Bank of Texas; and expense-paid trips to both the TFB Annual Meeting and American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Annual Convention.

Two runners-up will receive a $500 cash award, sponsored by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, and expense-paid trips to the TFB annual meeting.

“It takes small and large farms and ranches, as well as those businesses that support agriculture,” Ritchey said. “These contests highlight young people and their involvement in agriculture.”

Applications and instructions for the contests, as well as more information and updates to prize packages, can be found online at texasfarmbureau.org/YFR.