State environmental regulators have levied a hefty fine against the city of Bastrop for three administrative and reporting violations stemming from an investigation last year.

Inspectors with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have assessed a $66,420 fine for submitting an inaccurate discharge report, for a stormwater permit that expired in 2016, and for a leak in the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The fine amount — originally set at $83,025 — was reduced by $16,605 after the city promptly rectified the violations.

The city also has the option to contribute the fine amount into a state-funded environmental project located in Bastrop County.

“While this fine is expensive and steep, it certainly will be able to be spent in Bastrop County,” said Bastrop City Attorney Alan Bojorquez during last week’s City Council meeting.

“We have conducted all of the administrative investigations, we have made appropriate changes and held the appropriate people accountable,” he said.

According to city documents, TCEQ investigators discovered in October that city employees logged an inaccurate reading on a daily report. In response, the city said: “Appropriate discipline and re-education have occurred with all employees involved,” and the corrected reports were resubmitted to the state in January, according to city documents. The city also said it would be hiring a civil engineering firm to review and evaluate the city’s internal protocols to prevent future violations.

The expired permit violation stemmed from the expiration of a stormwater permit, which TCEQ requires cities to obtain in order to discharge stormwater. The city said a former employee responsible for renewing the permit had left their job, and other employees “were told it was being handled and moved on to other projects,” according to city documents.

The city hired the same civil engineering firm, Walker Partners, to submit the permit application in April.

The third violation stemmed from investigators' discovery of a leak in the chemical room of the wastewater treatment plant. The city said the faulty components were not leaking two weeks prior to TCEQ’s inspection, as the city was preparing for the investigators’ visit. The leak was fixed a few days after it was discovered.

“We appreciate the significance of this,” said Bastrop City Manager Lynda Humble. “We’ve been working with our city attorney’s office to negotiate the terms of the conditions with TCEQ and certainly appreciate the fact that they have acknowledged that this was not in malice and that everything we could do to rectify it as soon as we knew has occurred.”

The city is now considering several projects that the $66,420 could go toward. Through TCEQ’s Supplemental Environmental Projects program, violators are allowed to undertake beneficial environmental projects to settle enforcement actions. Among several projects in Bastrop County — such as cleaning illegal dump sites or removing dilapidated housing that contains asbestos or lead paint — the city is opting to pay for an erosion control project at the Riverwalk Trail in Fisherman's Park along the Colorado River. TCEQ will need to approve the project before it can become eligible in the Supplemental Environmental Projects program.