Bernhardt defends Interior Department’s public records review policy

WASHINGTON — Interior Secretary David Bernhardt defended on Wednesday the agency’s policy allowing politically appointed officials to review and comment on public records requests that relate to them.

Appearing before a Senate appropriations subcommittee to testify about his department’s budget, Bernhardt said the so-called “awareness review” policy was legal.

“It’s a process that’s very long-standing in the department,” Bernhardt told the committee. “We definitely formalized it,” he said. “It’s completely legal.”

As CQ Roll Call reported Wednesday, Interior has through this policy for about a year let political staffers review documents before they are released to the public under Freedom of Information Act requests.

First Amendment experts say the policy could trigger lawsuits and break open-records laws. An office within the National Park Service warned in a December memo that the policy was “preventing” it from meeting its legal deadlines under FOIA.

“Such delays leave the NPS open to potential litigation,” the memo reads in part.

Citing CQ Roll Call reporting, Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., said the practice “raises real questions of illegality” and asked if there was legal justification to undergird it.

Bernhardt replied the policy was on safe legal ground, but said he was troubled it may delay the completion of FOIA requests.

“What is troubling to me when I read that article this morning was the concept that it would be slowing the reviews down, because that’s not what the policy says,” he said.

— CQ-Roll Call

Michael Cohen filings show hundreds of calls, texts with Russian oligarch’s cousin

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, exchanged more than 230 phone calls and 950 text messages over eight months with the chief executive of a U.S. money management firm with ties to a Russian oligarch, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The communications between Cohen and Andrew Intrater, the chief executive officer of Columbus Nova LCC, began on the day of Donald Trump’s election, according to a U.S. search-and-seizure warrant filed in Washington on Aug. 7, 2017, and unsealed on Wednesday.

Citing public records and news reports, the government said Columbus Nova is an investment management firm controlled by Renova Group, which is itself controlled by Viktor Vekselberg, a wealthy Russian citizen. Intrater, an American, is a cousin of Vekselberg.

Columbus Nova has denied that it’s an arm of Renova Group. A spokesman for Intrater didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Telephone records related to Cohen’s cellular telephone show that on or about Nov. 8, 2016, the day of the presidential election, a telephone registered to Cohen exchanged the first in a series of text messages with the CEO of Columbus Nova,” according to the filing.

The relationship between Cohen and Columbus Nova has been previously reported, with news reports indicating that the U.S. firm invested about $500,000 with Cohen after the election. The full extent of the contacts between Cohen and Intrater hasn’t been reported.

The search warrant applications show that federal authorities were investigating Cohen for matters including violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Cohen wasn’t charged with FARA violations.

He pleaded guilty to tax evasion, making false statements to a bank, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations. He’s now serving a three-year sentence in a federal prison in Otisville, N.Y.

— Bloomberg News

Gov. Newsom makes pact to keep feds from spending rail grant money while lawsuit proceeds

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he had reached agreement with the Trump administration not to redirect funds from a high-speed rail grant while California’s lawsuit against the federal government proceeds.

California filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday challenging the federal government’s decision to terminate a $929 million grant to the California High-Speed Rail Authority for the state’s bullet train.

The state asked the court for a temporary restraining order to prevent funds from being obligated to another project while the suit was ongoing.

“California and the Trump administration came to an agreement overnight that the federal government will not immediately re-obligate the funds to another project elsewhere in the United States,” the governor’s office said in a statement, adding that the pact was filed in the Northern District of California on Wednesday morning.

“Under the stipulation, the Federal Rail Authority (FRA) cannot re-obligate California’s funding to another state without first initiating a formal process, which ordinarily takes at least 4 months,” the governor’s statement said. “Importantly, California has preserved its ability to seek a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction should the FRA initiate the formal process with the intention of re-obligating our funding to a different project.”

On Tuesday, California filed a 20-page complaint in federal court effectively accusing the Trump administration of playing politics with its decision to withdraw the $929 million grant. California claims the decision contradicts federal regulations and makes faulty allegations about the project’s lack of progress.

— Los Angeles Times

Vandal spray-paints ‘You guys have no money?’ on charity’s wall after failed burglary

ATLANTA — Whoever broke into a Henry County nonprofit’s office over the weekend left his or her frustrations spray-painted on the charity’s wall: “You guys have no money?”

The director of Rachel’s Gift, a McDonough-based nonprofit that helps women cope after a miscarriage or a baby’s death, told Channel 2 Action News she found the message ironic.

“It was just comical to see their frustration too,” Lori Beth Blaney said.

After the break-in, she decided to hang a sign to nail the point home, which said, “No cash on premises. Really. We are a non-profit and have no money.” Blaney told AJC.com the nonprofit hasn’t had past issues with vandalism and burglaries.

Despite two doors being damaged and the contents of the office being tossed around, nothing was stolen, Blaney said. She said the message the person left was spray-painted with paint found in the office, so the thief’s intentions switched from stealing cash to vandalism after no money was found.

An insurance business in the same building off Sloan Street was also broken into, but it’s unclear whether anything was stolen from that office.

McDonough police are searching for the would-be burglar.

— Atlanta Journal-Constitution