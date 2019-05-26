Four friends, all seniors at McAllen ISD’s McAllen Memorial High, are set to graduate on June 1. What makes this unusual is all four are Eagle Scouts.

They started out at McAllen’s Gonzalez Elementary with Cub Scouts in 1st grade and all have now obtained their Eagle Scout rank in St. Mark’s Boy Scout Troop 7.

Eagle Scout is Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank and hardest achievement to obtain. Three of the seniors should graduate in the top 10 of their class of 508 at McAllen Memorial High. All have received many honors including a National Hispanic Merit Scholar, and an Academic All State Elite football Team recipient with many other academic, fine arts and athletic achievements among them. All four are Advanced Placement scholars.

They all have given back to the community in their countless hours of volunteer service not to mention their individual Eagle Scout projects that have benefitted such organizations as an outdoor classroom garden at the Boys and Girls Club of McAllen and activity ball pit at First United Methodist Church of McAllen. They have gone to Northern Tier, BTSR Cavalcade, and many camp outs together learning life and survival skills.

The McAllen Memorial graduation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the McAllen Convention Center.