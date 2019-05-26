Vicente Camacho, a student at McAllen ISD’s Fossum Middle School, has been accepted into a program in which talented students from across North America will perform at New York City’s famous Carnegie Hall this summer.

“We are extremely pleased to notify you that Vicente has been accepted as a Junior Finalist in the Honors Junior Orchestra for the 2019 Middle School Honors Performance Series,” his acceptance letter read. “The Selection Board and Conductors reviewed Vicente’s application and chose them to represent the dedicated middle school performers from across North America by performing at Carnegie Hall.”

In preparation for the performance, Camacho has received sheet music and practice notes from his Conductor, Angela Woo. Upon arrival in New York, Junior Finalists will have the opportunity to learn from their conductor, work with other Junior Finalists, get a taste of New York City and, most importantly, perform at Carnegie Hall in June.

This is the second straight year a McAllen ISD student has been selected for this exclusive group. Last year, Robert Kohler, also from Fossum Middle School, was selected for the Middle School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.

McAllen ISD has been recognized as a national Best Community for Music Education for seven straight years.