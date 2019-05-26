Samantha Almaraz, a student at McAllen ISD’s Lamar Academy, is one of just 15 pupils in the state to be named to the Student Heroes Program.

Sponsored by the Texas State Board of Education, the program recognizes Texas public school students in prekindergarten through high school who do outstanding works of service to their school and community. Only 15 students annually receive this award.

Samantha was recognized for her work with the Energy Bar at Lamar Academy. The Energy Bar is available to help address the issue of food insecurity by providing food and other basic essentials to students and their families. The Energy Bar opened last fall.