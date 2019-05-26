LOCKNEY — New Deal always finds a way.

How? Call it mental fortitude or just plain grit.

For the past two postseason series, the Lions have rebounded from a Game 1 loss to extend their series and Saturday afternoon was no different.

After two lightning delays, one of which lasted two hours, the Lions — thanks to a RBI double by Jayton Mitchell in the sixth inning of the decisive third game — found a way to bounce back and beat Hawley twice to claim the Region I-2A semifinal championship.

“We’re the New Deal Lions,” Lions pitcher Gordy Carrasco said when asked how his team has survived facing elimination by defeating the Bearcats 8-7 and 4-3 in the second and third contest, respectively.

New Deal (23-4) moves on to play Albany, which swept Hale Center, in the regional semifinals next week. A time, date and location were not available by the Avalanche-Journal's press time.

“I saw them (Albany) play and they’re a good team. They’re in the same district as (Hawley),” Lions coach Jason Ybarra said. “We’re going to have to be on our A-game and clean up those mistakes we had Friday and (Saturday).”

The Lions certainly weren't at full strength Saturday after losing their Layton Reed at the tail end of Game 3. The two-hole hitter was ejected for lowering his shoulder against Bearcats shortstop Robert Ybarra, while he attempted to return to third base during a rundown in the fifth inning with the score knotted at 3-3.

“The boys had their team huddle and I stayed out of it because I wanted to see how they were going to handle it,” Ybarra said. “That’s a huge blow. I’m proud of the way they reacted to it. They came out, handled their poise and scored the go-ahead run when we needed it.”

After stepping in as the Lions’ designated hitter during the Game 2, Mitchell filled the void left with the loss of Layton Reed by driving in three of New Deal's runs in the third contest off a pair of doubles. His second extra-base hit plated Kyler Reed to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Lions, who led 4-3, never relinquished the lead and celebrated another triumph.

“It was a long day,” Jason Ybarra said. “We got started at 1 and it’s now 9, almost 10. Those guys have enough gas left in their tanks probably to play more.”

The Bearcats were able to get a runner on base in every inning, including the top of the seventh in the final game. Garrett Hewitt beat the throw to first for a two-out single but was tagged out at second.

Sophomore 9-hole hitter Caleb Comer led the Bearcats with went 3-for-6 on the day with an RBI and a run scored for the Bearcats, while Jett Whitfield and Kyler Reed provided the Lions with three hits apiece.

“Our guys kept fighting and finding ways to get out of situations,” Bearcats coach Jamie Seago said. “It’s hard to describe right now.”

GAME 2

NEW DEAL 8, HAWLEY 7

Hawley;001;200;4;—;7;9;4

New Deal;032;003;x;—;8;8;1

Hawley, Dylan Frazier, Caleb Comer (4) and Kolter Willeford. New Deal, Jett Whitfield, Layton Reed (3) and Harley Patterson. W — Whitfield. L — Frazier. 2B — Hawley, Robledo, Marshall, Comer. New Deal, Tanner Seeley.

GAME 3

NEW DEAL 4, HAWLEY 3

Hawley;000;030;0;—;7;7;1

New Deal;000;301;x;—;4;6;2

Hawley, Xavier Rodela, Comer (4) and Kolter Willeford. New Deal, Gordy Carrasco and Harley Patterson. W — Carrasco. L — Rodela. 2B — Hawley, N/A. New Deal, Jayton Mitchell. 3B — Hawley, Robert Ybarra. New Deal, none. Records: Hawley 23-13-1. New Deal 23-4.