Editor's Note: Due to a computer virus, reports for Potter County are unavailable at this time.

RANDALL COUNTY

Randall County 47th District Court

Adriana Danielle Hernandez. Judgment. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs.

William Erwin Dewald. Judgment. Unlawfully carrying a weapon. Punishment assessed 365 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Joseph Marcelle Anderson. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Randall County 181st District Court

Madison Dawn Ward. Judgment. Manufacture/deliver a controlled substance, more than 200 grams / less than 400 grams, enhanced. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Ricky Carl Clark. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 180 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Isaac Job Rodriguez. Deferred adjudication. Unlawful restraint. Defendant received six months probation and costs.

Margarita Vazquez. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Parker Windell Doherty. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 12 months probation and costs.

Benjamin Argumedo Marrugo. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Punishment assessed 81 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Brandon Chase Moore. Judgment. Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Punishment assessed 120 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

David Montana Walunas. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed nine days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Twila Jo Jackson. Judgment. Issuance of a bad check. Punishment assessed fine and costs.

Parker Windell Doherty. Deferred adjudication. Criminal mischief, more than $100 / less than $750. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Cornelius Chauncae Combs. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Shabrice Neko Regina Parker. Deferred adjudication. Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Michael Anthony Wilkerson. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $750 / less than $2,500. Punishment assessed 180 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Adam William Patton. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed 180 days in Randall County Jail and costs.