Editor's Note: Due to a computer virus, reports for Potter County are unavailable at this time.
DISMISSALS
Randall County
Randall County 251st District Court
Karen Sue Bradley. April 8 and April 11, 2018. Two counts of fraudulent use/possession identifying information, less than 5 items, enhanced. Both dismissed May 10.
James Brian Allmond Jr. Two charges: (1) Sept. 21 – theft of property, more than $2,500 / less than $30,000 and (2) Oct. 4 – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both dismissed May 10.
Randall County Court at Law No. 1
Elizabeth Carly Ocanas. June 19, 2016 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed May 1.
Andrew Jerry Martinez. Aug. 26, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed May 1.
John Ardington Sheffield. Sept. 19 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed May 1.
Randall County Court at Law No. 2
Allyse Desiree Evans. July 23, 2017 – Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed April 29.
Donald Raymond Sutton III. March 29, 2018 – Criminal trespass. Dismissed April 29.
Bradley Deshawn Duvall. July 7 – Violation bond/protective order. Dismissed April 30.
Alina Rae Moody. July 30 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed May 1.
Crystal Moreno. July 22 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed May 2.
Dustin Shane Ketter. Nov. 13 – Violation bond/protective order. Dismissed April 30.
Christopher Santellano Herrera. Dec. 11. – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed May 2.
Note: No acquittals or revocations were reported for the week of May 26.