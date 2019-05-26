On a Memorial Day weekend preceded by heavy rain in Lubbock, everyone at the Reese Memorial Day Partnership got in their 18 holes of golf Saturday.

And the rain-softened course at Reese Golf Center yielded low scores.

The teams of Chris McAllister-Kyle Gertner and Xander Basson-Lynney Tucker both shot 61, and not even 11-under scores gave them any cushion to speak of.

Three teams are one shot back after shooting 62s: Michael Payne-Logan Scarlett, Donavin Sanchez-Kyler Brewer Hill and Mason Couch-Bryan Howard.

McAllister was part of the winning team at the 2016 Hillcrest Swinger.

Defending Reese champions Michael Pruitt and Tracy Witherspoon, who have won the first Lubbock major twice in the past four years, are in a group of four teams at 65. Three-time Reese winner Jason Toelle and two-time Lubbock major winner Blake Ashcraft carded a 67.

The area around Reese received more than 3 inches of rain the day before the tournament.

The 54-hole two-man low-ball continues through Monday.

REESE MEMORIAL DAY PARTNERSHIP

at Reese Golf Center

Par: 72. Yardage: 6,633

Championship flight: 1. (tie) Chris McAllister-Kyle Gertner, Xander Basson-Lynney Tucker, 61; 3. (tie) Michael Payne-Logan Scarlett, Donavin Sanchez-Kyler Brewer Hill, Mason Couch-Bryan Howard, 62; 6. (tie) Trent Phillips-Colin Cunningham, Jacob Jameson-Ruben Hernandez, Michael Pruitt-Tracy Witherspoon, Charlie Garcia-Josh Helmstetler, 65; 10. (tie) Ryan Rogers-Ben Greene, Ryan Pollard-Kaleb Presley, 66.

Presidents flight: 1. (tie) Jake Adkins-Roger Whipkey, Chase Lloyd-Kiel Kitchens, 65; 3. (tie) Chase Ezell-Tyler DeHay, Tom Anderson-Ron Mann, Michael Chavez-Heath Kiser, 68; 6. (tie) Rusty Maddux-Adolph Garza, Ronnie Angeley-Ross Tyler, 70.

First flight: 1. Jeremy Whitefield-Chris Speck, 66; 2. Ben Griffin-Tom Griffin, 67; 3. Braxton Graham-Austin McNeely, 68; 4. Brad Smith-Travis Smith, 69; 5. (tie) Marcus White-Haffis Banire, Abel Marquez-John Weast, 70.

Second flight: 1. Paul Caskey-Sam Caskey, 65; 2. Joel Gomez-Nathan Medellin, 68; 3. (tie) Bruce Marmolejo-Raul Ochoa, Truitt Garland-Tim Garland, 69; 5. (tie) Chad McMillan-Kelly Fuller, Dalyn Dalton-Kayle Jesko, Greg Couch-Kevin Workman, 71.

Third flight: 1. (tie) Josh Veretto-Chase Veretto, Kypher Lamar-Richard Lanham, 68; 3. (tie) Chris Kemp-Dale Ancell, Josh Putman-Rhett Graham, John Carson-Brad Holcomb, 69; 6. (tie) Troy Maxson-Mitch Hammonds, Scott Calvert-Darren Densford, Doug McCain-David Majors, 70.

Fourth flight: 1. Cameron Swarb-Blake Dowdy, 2. Matt Hodges-Clay Hodges, 66; 3. (tie) Thomas Henley-Alex Huggins, Chuck Horton-Brian Petterson, 68; 5. (tie) Wally Hazelwood-Bryan Heidelberg, Tanner Swint-Cody Carson, 69.

Fifth flight: 1. Matt Castleberry-D'Kota Dixon, 69; 2. Johnny Palmer-Al Hernandez, 71; 3. (tie) Lyndall Couch-Allan McCutchon, T.H. Fife-Marc Vittitow, 73; 5. Tom Potts-Russ Rowan, 75; 6. (tie) Aaron Clark-Brant Stewart, Mike Trammel-Danny Trammel, Jared Swopes-Bryce Bowley, 76.

Sixth flight: 1. Chris Sharp-Miller Davis, 68; 2. Jeff Armes-Greg Armes, 70; 3. Shawn Hatchett-Michael Hatchett, 71; 4. Todd Korchenko-Jared Pharr, 72; 5. Pete Arroyos-Jaime Gomez, 73; 6. Jerry Hill-Ralph Marquez, 74.

Sunday's Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

Presidents flight: 7:30 a.m. to 8:18 a.m.

Second flight: 8:26 a.m. to 9:14 a.m.

Fourth flight: 11:22 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

No. 10 Tee

Championship flight: 7:30 a.m. to 8:26 a.m.

First flight: 8:34 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Third flight: 11:22 a.m. to 12:02 p.m.

Fifth flight: 12:18 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Sixth flight: 12:58 p.m. to 1:38 p.m.