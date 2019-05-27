The somber significance of Memorial Day many times is lost in the exciting shuffle of summertime vacation plans and backyard barbecues, but this is a day that should never be an afterthought for Americans. Instead, it should be a holiday that intensifies our collective appreciation for those brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure America remains the land of the free.

The roots of Memorial Day run deep, and its origins can be traced to the aftermath of the calamitous Civil War that ended in the spring of 1865. The tragic number of lives lost led the country to establish its first national cemeteries. Within a few years, people began the initial remembrances, typically conducting springtime tributes to commemorate fallen soldiers, decorating graves with flowers and offering prayers, according to the History Channel website.

Some three years later. Gen. John A. Logan called for a national day of remembrance on May 30. The date, with no connection to the anniversary of a previous battle, became known as Decoration Day. By 1890, all of the “northern” states had the holiday tradition in place while “southern” states set aside a separate day. In its infancy, the observances only paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Civil War, but the ravages of World War I contributed to the day shifting to commemorate all military personnel who died in wars, and what had been known as Decoration Day eventually became Memorial Day.

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, making Memorial Day the last Monday in May (the change became effective in 1971, and the same law made Memorial Day a federal holiday.

As this Memorial Day dawns, we salute all those patriots who have given their lives defending this home of the brave and what it stands for. We express our gratitude for their service, their commitment and their courage in a world that all too often fails to acknowledge the significant contributions of the military to America’s place as a world superpower.

To family members who have lost loved ones in war zones and conflicts half a world away, we offer our condolences and heartfelt thanks. This day will likely be an especially bittersweet reminder for some as they grieve and work through the powerful emotions associated with loss.

America has indeed been fortunate for generations that men and women have loved this country so much they were willing to leave everything behind to fight for it. Today, many West Texas families will have a vacant spot at their table either because a loved one has been lost in military conflict or is currently serving the country, standing in a gap somewhere far away.

On this day especially, we encourage West Texans from all walks of life to reflect and remember that the freedoms we enjoy today did not come cheap. They were not procured easily, and they are not defended lightly. This annual reminder should fill people with gratitude and help everyone make sure they never forget the selfless service offered by those whose names we may never have had a chance to know.

Memorial Day must always be much more than some casual holiday marked by soft drinks and hamburgers. Instead, it must be the day we treasure the memories of the heroes in our midst.