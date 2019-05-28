ALAMO - Two PSJA Memorial Early College High School Seniors signed a letter of intent on Wednesday, May 22 to continue their studies and sport at the collegiate level.

Sheyla Venegas signed with Texas College in Tyler to continue playing soccer. She was the team's Co-Captain and All-District 1st Team Mid Fielder, RGVSCO All-Star East vs West Participant, as well as PSJA Memorial's Offensive Player of the Year.

Hannia Alvarado, tennis player for the school signed to continue playing at Laredo Community College. She was part of the 6A Tri-City Championship, was a doubles District Champ and Regional Qualifier. this year she was also part of the 5A Bi-District Championship, State Playoff and was the 4rd place mixed district alternate. She also won the year's Most Valuable Player award.