MISSION – At a small ceremony Tuesday members of the Taco Palenque Group presented St. Jude's Hospital with a check for $40,000.

The money was a year-long effort of collections from the several restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, San Antonio and Houston.

Francisco Ochoa Jr, director of operations for the Taco Palenque Group said for them as company it is a privilege and honor to help the hospital.

This is the second year Taco Palenque has participated in the St. Jude's drive. Last year Taco Palenque customers contributed $25,000 and with the jump to $40,000 Ochoa said he knows the people that frequent the several locations do care about children.

“People are generous,” he said. “It gives us a lot pleasure to help organize the donation.”