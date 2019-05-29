Weekends are for friends, family and most definitely FRamily! After a stressful week of work, personal responsibilities and adulting in general, we couldn't get away fast enough. Granted, it was a short "road trip" of sorts (total round trip of approximately two hours), but we were willing to take what we could get. We all packed ourselves in the vehicle, in true RGV fashion, and headed out on the road.

*via road trippin' chatter with Springsteen on the radio*

Trisha: Ooohhh...the Boss! Have you all seen the preview for the movie with that guy that's all about Bruce Springsteen and his music?

Gaby: *laughing loudly* Oh, okay. I was already thinking, "Really? The movie about "that guy" could be anything!"

Trisha: Haha! I eventually got to the specifics. Hey, my mind is not currently right. I'm on the verge of HANGRY.

Gaby: lol I'm pretty sure that's you, me, and the rest of us!

Understandably, after arriving on an empty stomach, we had nothing but tacos on the brain. Luckily, El Santuario Tacos & Cocktails, owned and managed by Hector Burnias, is a taco and tequila cocktail inspired restaurant. Since it's opening date of October 9, 2017, Chef David Rendon has been creating tacos with unique twists on Duck, Quail and a variety of other exotic meats. We were nothing short of excited about this new foodie adventure we were embarking on and wasted no time in ordering up some antojitos.

Before long, our table for five was adorned with orders of Roasted Corn (Sliced Sweet Yellow Corn On A Bed Of Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro And Queso Fresco) and Nachos (Chips, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pickled Onion - ADD: Bistec, Pork, Chicken / Brisket / or Ribeye).

Gaby: These nachos are legit! They have built the perfect nachos. One layer on chips,one layer of dressings, one layer of cream, repeat 3 times.

Trisha: Queso on queso is the way to go!

Shortly after devouring our appetizers, down to every last drop of delectable, melted cheese in the bowl of nachos, we moved on to our beautiful buffet of tacos consisting of: Street Taco (Greasy, Bistec, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Cilantro); Fish (Atlantic Cod, Tempura Batter, Blue Corn tortilla, Slaw, Pickled Onion); Lengua (Slow Roasted, Cilantro, Onion); Alligator (Fried, Blue Corn Tortilla, House Slaw); Pulpo y Chorizo (Chili Corn Tortilla, Pico De Gallo); Ribeye Steak (Chimichurri, Queso Fresco); Mole (Chocolate Tortilla, Chicken, Sesame); Chicharron (Fried Pork Skin, Tomatillo Sauce, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion); Brisket (Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro) *Chicken taco is also delish and has the same toppings*; Dave’s 50/50 (Mix Of Brisket And Short Rib, Queso Fresco). Every individual taco was nestled in its own tray compartment to not take away from its unique and colorful blend of meats and fresh ingredients.

As if that wasn't enough, we unanimously voted for the Chaco-Taco (Chocolate Tortilla Filled With Ice Cream, Whip Topping And Chocolate Drizzle) and Churros (Fried Mexican Fritters, Cajeta for dipping) for dessert. Zero guilt!

If you prefer your "dessert" in liquid form, try one of El Santuraio’s cocteles, El Pepino (Tequila, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Agave, Lime), the Flea Market (Tequila, Hibiscus, Jalapeno, Agave, Lime) or even El Burro (Mezcal. Lime, Agave, Ginger Beer). Also available for your drinking pleasure are the vast array of cervezas offered, from Mexican imports to craft beers, to your good ol’ domestics.

Drive out to El Santuario Tacos & Cocktails at 7077 N. Expressway 77, Olmito, TX 78575. Their friendly staff and management are ready to attend to you during their regular hours of operation: Tuesday- Wednesday from 11am – 11pm, Thursday – Saturday from 11am – 2am, and Sunday from 11am – 11pm. El Santuario is closed on Mondays. For additional information, visit their website at www.elsantuariotacos.com and contact them at (956) 280-5525. Also make sure to stay up to date on all the happenings at El Santuario by following them on their various social media outlets @santuariootx.

Gaby Jones and Trisha Watts work hand-in-hand with the service industry. Jones is in charge of craft and imported beer for L&F Distributors-South Texas and Watts is a freelance writer specializing in the marketing of the service industry. Each week they will have a new adventure and provide an opinion on multiple locations throughout the Rio Grande Valley. They can be reached at dishin.it.956@gmail.com.