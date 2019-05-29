The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and Edinburg Convention & Visitor’s Bureau proudly presents the 14th Annual Texas Cook’Em: High Steaks in Edinburg. On Saturday, July 6, 2019, competitors will battle it out on the grill to cook the best rib-eye steak, pork spare ribs, chicken, and brisket, to take home one of the largest purses in Texas, $30,000, and a year’s worth of bragging rights. This year’s cook-off takes place at HEB Park, located at 1616 S. Raul Longoria Rd., in Edinburg. Teams pay only $250 for all 4 categories in the competition.

The Grand Champion will be invited to compete at the American Royal in September 2019, in Kansas City Missouri, alongside the best of the best in the competitive barbecue circuit. Steak Champion will be invited to compete at the SCA US Steak Championship with the best steak grillers in the circuit.

“Every year, the best of the best teams in Texas come to compete in Edinburg,” said Ronnie Larralde, executive director for the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce. “Although this event is absolutely free for the public to attend, it gives an economic boost to our community, not to mention it’s always a great time with family and friends celebrating 4th of July weekend.”

Texas Cook’Em is the first and only IBCA & SCA-sanctioned steak cook-off in South Texas. The most popular steak in the country is a ribeye and it is the anchor of all SCA events. All SCA events are required to maintain the same standard of a 1 ⅛” Boneless Choice Ribeye. The steaks are provided by HEB, who has graciously provided the steaks the last few years as the official Steak Sponsor, thereby leveling the competitive playing field.

Join us on July 6th, at Texas Cook’Em for FREE entertainment, vendors, a children’s fun area, and of course the Texas State Championship BBQ Cook-off! FIREWORKS will kick of a FREE concert by Los Lonely Boys.

To request a team registration form please email marketing@edinburg.com. To learn more about this event, log on to www.edinburg.com or call 956-383-4974. Stay tuned for upcoming news regarding the world’s largest SCA-sanctioned steak cook-off!