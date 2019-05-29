PHARR – In an effort to engage and continue supporting graduates beyond high school, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD (PSJA ISD) recently launched its new PSJA Alumni Network.

The mission of the PSJA ISD Alumni Network is to help keep alumni connected, engaged and informed no matter where they are in the world. The platform is free and open to PSJA ISD alumni from all the district’s high schools.

Some of the benefits of signing up include:

Connecting with PSJA ISD alumni anywhere in the world

Finding or sharing job and internship opportunities

Becoming a mentor, or searching for one

Planning and promoting alumni events

Staying updated with PSJA ISD Alumni News

Over 160 PSJA ISD alumni have signed up for the network and have offered to give back to their community as mentors or even provide job shadowing opportunities.

"We are excited to launch this new platform to connect with our thousands of graduates,” said PSJA Superintendent of Schools Dr. Daniel King. “As we get ready to celebrate our district’s Centennial this upcoming 2019-2020 school year, we look forward to continuing to build a strong network of alumni willing to give back to their PSJA Family.”

As the only educational institution in the tri-city area with 100 years of history, legacy, and pride, PSJA ISD invites all members of the community and alumni to be a part of this memorable occasion as it cherishes the past and looks forward to the future.

As part of this once in a lifetime celebration, the school district will host numerous festivities throughout the school year and utilize the PSJA Alumni Network platform to share important updates with alumni. More information will be shared this summer.

Joining the PSJA Alumni Network Platform is easy. Alumni can sign up with their email or preferred social media platforms such as Facebook or LinkedIn. To sign up, visit www.psjaisd.us/Alumni.