Potter County's Fire Station No. 1 construction project has progressed from the design development phase, with officials noting the next milestone will be the completion of bid documents in August. In February the Potter County Commissioners' Court granted approval for Parkhill, Smith and Cooper to execute architectural services for the $3.6 million project.

"It's going to be nice," Potter County Fire-Rescue Chief Richard Lake said with regard to the station being close to residential development - emphasizing landscaping and other venue enhancements. "That's one of the reasons for the fence. We will keep our property separated from everybody else."

Officials said the project represents a substantial increase in bottom line costs over the price tag for Fire Station No. 3, which they noted was built for $2.2 million. Parkhill, Smith and Cooper personnel said there were four factors in the costs between Fire Station No. 1 and Fire Station No. 3: Escalating construction costs, greater square footage, landscaping and paving and design contingency.

Officials previously noted another contributing factor to the building's added cost of the building is the inclusion of a storm shelter not required when Station No. 3, was built - adding the size of the storm shelter adds to the square footage of the building. Meanwhile, officials said the next steps in the construction process beyond the completion of bid documents include the Notice to Proceed or start construction in September. The date for substantial completion of construction has yet to be determined.