McALLEN – The McAllen school district along with partners like the City of McAllen and the Boys & Girls Club will serve summer meals at 62 sites.

The meals will be part of the annual Summer Feeding Program and will be free and nutritious for children 18 years of age and under.

We're very excited by the summer food program and the only way we can make that possible is by everyone working together,” Superintendent of schools J.A. Gonzalez said. “McAllen is a dynamic community and through partnerships things happen for us.”

The program will begin Monday June 3 at most locations. The meals will be prepared in the district's modern central kitchen. Children will have the opportunity for up to four meals per day by visiting sites throughout the city. Meals include breakfast, lunch, a snack and dinner.

The list of sites includes 20 bus routes that take meals into neighborhoods with the Meal on Wheels program. The school buses are packed with nutritious meals. This is the fourth year the district has implemented the Meals on Wheels program.

Funds for the program come from the federal government and the Texas Department of Agriculture. Last summer the district served 178,668 meals.

Gonzalez said the school district has a goal to serve over 200,000 meals in 40 days this summer.

“It's important to know that 1-in-5 children in Texas have food insecurity, and in the RGV it is 1-in-2,” he said.

During the school year McAllen ISD serves more than 39,000 meals per day to 22,000 students.

No documents or proof of income are required. Children can simply show up to any one of the locations throughout the city, including schools, city facilities, splash pads and parks and places of worship.

For a complete list of the summer feeding locations visit the district website www.mcallenisd.org.