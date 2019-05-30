Efforts Aimed at Workforce Development and Training Show Results

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) released its April 2019 Labor Market and Employment report and Edinburg has seen a significant decrease in unemployment with April’s rate hitting a historical low at 3.7%, a decrease of .5%. The previous lowest unemployment rate recorded for Edinburg was 4.0% in 2008.

“The City of Edinburg and the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation have been working closely with our regional partners, workforce solutions, and institutions of higher education to identify and strategize on workforce programs aimed towards reducing our unemployment rate,” said Edinburg Mayor and Edinburg EDC Director Richard Molina. “We want to provide our local workforce with the tools, skills, and training that employers are looking for including retaining and recruiting employees,” he added. “This report and the numbers speak for themselves, our focus on job skills development and training is showing results for our city.”

According to the Texas Workforce April 2019 Labor Market Report, the primary contributor to the employment gains in our region was the Trade and Transportation sector, with an estimated 700 new jobs. Hidalgo County’s unemployment rate also decreased by .8%, to 5.0%. Per the report, all counties in our region except Willacy accomplished their lowest unemployment rates since at least 1990.

“This is exciting news for Edinburg and especially for our economy,” stated Jorge Luis Salinas, Edinburg EDC Board President. “We understand the need to ensure that we have a robust workforce that is trained, skilled, and ready to take on the jobs of the business and industry sectors that are moving into our region and city,” he continued. “By creating partnerships to train our workforce and offering opportunities to local residents to get certified or skilled, we are able to get more people employed, while at the same time enticing businesses to move to Edinburg,” he continued.

The Edinburg EDC continues its efforts to "Employ Edinburg" and is partnering with Workforce Solutions and the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce for a Job Fair to be held from 9 am to 1 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Edinburg Conference Center (118 Paseo del Prado) in Edinburg. Dozens of employers will be on hand to discuss available employment opportunities for interested job seekers. Expected employers attending the job fair represent a variety of business industries including hospitality, retail, education, healthcare, government, law enforcement, home healthcare, restaurants, insurance, auto sales, and many others. There is no pre-registration required. All interested applicants need only show up and sign in to participate. For more information or to register, please contact the Edinburg EDC at (956) 383-7124 or email michael@edinburgedc.com. See attached flyer.